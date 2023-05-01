NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ

PDF You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.

High-speed interconnects are playing an increasingly more important role in data centers.

This note provides:

An introduction to the terminology related to high-speed copper and optical cables and transceivers in general

An introduction to NVIDIA's interconnect product families

Recommendations for cables and transceivers installation

Data centers often use several different types of high-speed interconnects matching each interconnect type to specific requirements. Modern, high-speed data centers have focused on the following interconnects:

DACs (Direct Attach Copper) is the lowest cost, but after 2-5 meters (rate dependent) the attenuation of the signal is significant and becomes unrecognizable at the receiver.

AOCs (Active Optical Cable) are used from 3 meters to about 100 meters. It is not practical to install AOCs that are longer than 100 meters due to the trouble replacing them in case of issues.

Multi-mode Optics: More expensive SR (Short Range), SR4 (Short Range 4 Channels) multi-mode transceivers can be used up to 100 meters after which the signal degrades due to dispersion = the light bouncing around inside the large core multi-mode fiber and the signal pulse becoming too distorted to recognize at the receiver.

Single-mode Optics: Parallel single-mode transceivers (PSM4) are used up to 500 m. After 500 meters the cost of 8 fibers adds up with each meter, so multiplexing the four channels signals into one single fiber is more economical using CWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing)/FR up to 2 km and LR (Long Reach, 10 km), ER (20 km) or ZR (80 km).

Figure 1 – Different types of interconnects

8-channel devices are being added to the portfolio for 400G and 800G links on DACs, AOCs and transceivers.