Changes and New Features

Linux Kernel Upstream Release Notes v6.11
Upstream Kernel 6.11

Internal Ref.

Feature

Description

Support Added in User Space Version

Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

3832246

Show SF Device IRQs

[ConnectX-5 and above that support SFs, AFAIR] Added IRQs directory inside SF SYSFS directory. This allows users to know the mapping of SFs and their IRQs.

N/A

N/A

3807493

Configurable SF EQs

[BlueField-2 and above and ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for setting a maximum number of completion EQs for SFs. It allows the user to set the number of queues for an SF.

Devlink

xx.42.1000

NetDev

3639446

Support Lightweight EQ

[BlueField-3] Page EQ is not created, and no BOOT/INIT pages are allocated for non-page supplier functions. Optimize RDMA driver initialization by delaying QPs and the corresponding CQs creation. Re-implement write combining test with SQ, and optimize for SF by reading the result from its parent PF.

N/A

xx.41.0270

3612469

Support Hardware GRO

[ConnectX-7] Added support for Hardware GRO. Hardware GRO reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput.

N/A

28.41.1000

RDMA

3910418

Expose req_transport_retries_exceeded Counter

[All HCAs] Added support for exposing req_transport_retries_exceeded counter (per QP counter). It can be seen using the RDMA statistics and it shows the number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error.

N/A

N/A

3845636

Support Up to 23 Bits for uar_page_index in create_cq Flow

[ ConnectX-7 ] Added support for allowing users to perform create_cq with a uar_page_index larger than 2^16 as supported by the hardware/firmware.

rdma-core 53.0

N/A

VDPA

3861923

Pre-create Hardware VQs at Device Creation Time

[ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-7, BlueField-3] Added support for pre-creating the VQs at device creation time. This improves the downtime for the Live Migration process.

N/A

22.41.1000
