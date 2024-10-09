Changes and New Features
Upstream Kernel 6.11
Internal Ref.
Feature
Description
Support Added in User Space Version
Support Added in Firmware Version
Core
3832246
Show SF Device IRQs
[ConnectX-5 and above that support SFs, AFAIR] Added IRQs directory inside SF SYSFS directory. This allows users to know the mapping of SFs and their IRQs.
N/A
N/A
3807493
Configurable SF EQs
[BlueField-2 and above and ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for setting a maximum number of completion EQs for SFs. It allows the user to set the number of queues for an SF.
Devlink
xx.42.1000
NetDev
3639446
Support Lightweight EQ
[BlueField-3] Page EQ is not created, and no BOOT/INIT pages are allocated for non-page supplier functions. Optimize RDMA driver initialization by delaying QPs and the corresponding CQs creation. Re-implement write combining test with SQ, and optimize for SF by reading the result from its parent PF.
N/A
xx.41.0270
3612469
Support Hardware GRO
[ConnectX-7] Added support for Hardware GRO. Hardware GRO reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput.
N/A
28.41.1000
RDMA
3910418
Expose req_transport_retries_exceeded Counter
[All HCAs] Added support for exposing req_transport_retries_exceeded counter (per QP counter). It can be seen using the RDMA statistics and it shows the number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error.
N/A
N/A
3845636
Support Up to 23 Bits for uar_page_index in create_cq Flow
[ ConnectX-7 ] Added support for allowing users to perform create_cq with a uar_page_index larger than 2^16 as supported by the hardware/firmware.
rdma-core 53.0
N/A
VDPA
3861923
Pre-create Hardware VQs at Device Creation Time
[ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-7, BlueField-3] Added support for pre-creating the VQs at device creation time. This improves the downtime for the Live Migration process.
N/A
22.41.1000