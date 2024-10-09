Changes and New Features

Internal Ref. Feature Description Support Added in User Space Version Support Added in Firmware Version

Core

3832246 Show SF Device IRQs [ConnectX-5 and above that support SFs, AFAIR] Added IRQs directory inside SF SYSFS directory. This allows users to know the mapping of SFs and their IRQs. N/A N/A

3807493 Configurable SF EQs [BlueField-2 and above and ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for setting a maximum number of completion EQs for SFs. It allows the user to set the number of queues for an SF. Devlink xx.42.1000

NetDev

3639446 Support Lightweight EQ [BlueField-3] Page EQ is not created, and no BOOT/INIT pages are allocated for non-page supplier functions. Optimize RDMA driver initialization by delaying QPs and the corresponding CQs creation. Re-implement write combining test with SQ, and optimize for SF by reading the result from its parent PF. N/A xx.41.0270

3612469 Support Hardware GRO [ConnectX-7] Added support for Hardware GRO. Hardware GRO reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput. N/A 28.41.1000

RDMA

3910418 Expose req_transport_retries_exceeded Counter [All HCAs] Added support for exposing req_transport_retries_exceeded counter (per QP counter). It can be seen using the RDMA statistics and it shows the number of times the requester detected transport retries exceed error. N/A N/A

3845636 Support Up to 23 Bits for uar_page_index in create_cq Flow [ ConnectX-7 ] Added support for allowing users to perform create_cq with a uar_page_index larger than 2^16 as supported by the hardware/firmware. rdma-core 53.0 N/A

VDPA