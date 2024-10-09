Changes and New Features History
|
Upstream Kernel 6.10
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
NetDev
|
3787035
|
Support Matching on l4_type for ttc_table
|
[BlueField3] Added a feature that enables sending CC IFA2.0 prob packets on the same LAG ports as functional packets.
|
N/A
|
xx.41.0332
|
3602814
|
Monitor VFs/SFs
|
[ConnectX-6 DX and above] Added a feature that exposes the out of buffer counters on the VF/SF to the VF/SF representor, to improve monitoring on the host side.
|
N/A
|
12.37.0118
|
RDMA
|
3693622
|
Limit UMAD Receive List
|
[All HCAs] Added a feature that limits the amount of MAD packets the kernel holds for the UMAD clients. The driver would silently drop newly received packets when the list is full, thus, limiting the effects of a faulty or malicious user overflowing the network with MADs.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 6.9
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
NetDev
|
3762046
|
SyncE Userspace Support through Linux Kernel DPLL Subsystem
|
[All HCAs that support HCA.synce_registers.] Added support to use Linux kernel DPLL subsystem as a mechanism for working with clock signals in NVIDIA's proprietary synchronous ethernet protocol daemon. This new mechanism enables the use of VFs and SFs.
|
synced v1.4 - https://git-nbu.nvidia.com/r/plugins/gitiles/mlnx_ofed/synced/+/refs/tags/1.4
|
N/A
|
3412918
|
Socket-Direct multi-PF Netdev
|
[ConnectX-6 DX and above with socket direct support] Added support to create single netdev abstraction for multiple socket-direct PFs of the same port that run on multiple NUMA nodes. This single netdev handles traffic locally on each of the NUMA nodes, without upper layer complexities. This improves the applications' locality and performance in a multi-NUMA system.
|
N/A
|
28.40.0318
|
Upstream Kernel 6.8
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
Core Features
|
3403931
|
Transitional Virtio-net Support Over vfio
|
[BlueField3] Introduced a vfio driver over virtio devices to support the legacy interface functionality for the VFs.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
VDPA Features
|
3016493
|
Improve SW Assisted Live Migration Downtime
|
[ConnectX-6 DX and above] Added a feature that improves the downtime during live migration with qemu and kernel vdpa (mlx5_vdpa). Downtime is the period when traffic cannot work due to queue reconfiguration and migration. It is improved through the following changes:
|
QEMU
|
xx.39.1002
|
Upstream Kernel 6.7
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP Features
|
3562445
|
Aggregated Port Speed During Rate Configuration
|
[ConnectX-5 Dx and above] Added support for functions (PF,VF,SF) to utilize the maximum aggregated link speed for transmission when LAG is configured.
In this case, the aggregated link speed of both ports, rather than the max link speed of single one, is considered when using devlink rate and tc-matchall to limit the transmission speed.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
3414893
|
SF Creation Time Optimization
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature that reduces SF creation time from 2.4s to < 500ms. SF creation time per device was 2.4s before, which is unacceptable for large scale applications (1k ~ 2k SFs).
|
N/A
|
24.38.xxxx and 32.38.xxxx
|
3375076
|
Synchronous SF activation
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added devlink-nested to show relationships between devlink instances through devlink dev show/devlink port show commands. Devlink SF activate command returns before finished to enable partial parallelization of SFs activation and reduce time. Devlink port show can be used to see when SFs are activated. In SFs case, it shows the relationship between SF auxiliary device devlink instance and the E-switch representor devlink port.
|
iproute2
|
N/A
|
3283517
|
Image Live Migration
|
[ConnectX-7] Added a feature that enables live migration support for image size above 4GB. This is achieved by reading/writing the device state from/to the FW in a chunk mode (i.e. small part per read/write) instead of reading/writing the full image at once.
|
N/A
|
28.39.1002
|
NetDev Features
|
3358686
|
Increase netdev Interface max num Channels
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature that bumps the software upper bound of the netdev max channels from 128 to 256. This is relevant for systems with a high number of cores.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Steering Features
|
3416340
|
Multicast bridges offload
|
[ConnectX-6 DX and above] Added the support for multicast bridges' offload. Multicast packets will be offloaded by the HW and will not go up to the kernel stuck.
The feature is enabled according to FW support.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 6.6
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
Core Features
|
3415953
|
Dynamic EQ allocation
|
Added a feature that modifies driver completion EQ allocation method to be dynamic (on-demand), instead of a single static allocation of all completion EQs on driver load. Meaning, only when a completion EQ is needed, the driver will allocate it, reducing the memory overhead of driver load.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3233734
|
VFIO P2P migration support in QEMU
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added a mechanism that safely starts and stops multiple VFIO devices that might do P2P transactions between themselves. Such mechanism didn't exist before, and thus, VFIO migration was allowed only for VMs with a single VFIO device. With this mechanism, this restriction is lifted and VMs with multiple VFIO devices can be migrated, given that all devices support P2P VFIO migration.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2982377
|
Live migration support with IPsec full offload
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added the option to do a live migration on machine with IPsec enabled, meaning we can have a VF on VM that has a valid IPsec state and migrate it without having to remove the IPsec.
|
N/A
|
28.38.1002
|
2461105
|
Expose max SF configure via devlink resource
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added a feature to allow user applications to view the maximum number of SFs configured on the system via general linux API, devlink resource.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
3037972
|
Expose NIC temperature via hardware monitoring kernel API
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added a feature that exposes NIC temperature by implementing hwmon kernel API (which are the standards that the drivers follow, so that an application program can scan for entries and access thermal sensors data in a simple and consistent way via libsensors userspace library).
For each one of the supported and exposed thermal diode sensors, this feature exposes the following attributes:
1) Input temperature: the current measured temperature.
2) Highest temperature: historically, the highest temperature that have been measured.
3) Temperature label (Or name): depends on the firmware capability, if firmware doesn't support sensors naming, the fallback naming convention would be: "sensorX", where X is the HW spec (MTMP register) sensor index.
4) Temperature critical max value: refers to the high threshold of Warning Event. Will be exposed as `tempY_crit` hwmon attribute (RO attribute). For example, for ConnectX5 HCA's, this temperature value will be 105 Celsius, 10 degrees lower than the HW shutdown temperature.
5) Temperature reset history: resets the highest temperature value.
|
N/A
|
xx.39.1002 GA Rel (rel-12_39_0054)
|
RDMA Features
|
2844159
|
Baremetal MACsec offload
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for MACsec operations' offload to the HW, which yields greater performance than software counterpart, and most importantly enables sending MACsec encrypted RoCE traffic, which isn't possible in software MACsec.
|
N/A
|
28.35.0328+
|
Security Features
|
3183351
|
Support IPSec packet offload in switchdev mode
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for IPSec packet offload in switchdev mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3000605
|
Configuration from VM/VF for full offload transport mode
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Introduced two new Boolean attributes of a port function: ipsec_crypto and ipsec_packet. The goal is to provide a level of granularity
for controlling VF IPsec offload capabilities, similar to what is currently
offered in the software mode. This allows users to decide if they want both
types of IPsec offload enabled for a VF, just one of them, or none at all
(which is the default).
A hypervisor-level control parameters to set the IPsec functionality of PCI VF
devices passed through to guests. The administrator of a hypervisor host may
choose to change the settings of a port function from the defaults configured
by the device firmware.
|
iproute2 v6.6
|
20.37.1014
|
Steering Features
|
3375973
|
Forwarding INT packets
|
[Connect-6 DX, Connect-7, BlueField-2, BlueField-3] Added support for matching over BTH acknowledge bit using the mlx5dv_dr API.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 6.5
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP Features
|
3376168
|
Bridge Debuggability Extensions: Expose FDB Data via debugfs
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] This new capability improves the bridge's offload debuggability.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
3427627
|
Full Chip Reset on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 DPUs
|
[BlueField-2 and BlueField-3] Added support for full chip reset in DPU mode on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 DPUs, using mlxfwreset the "--sync 1" option.
During this flow, Arm is going through reboot and firmware is reloaded.
|
N/A
|
xx.38.1002
|
3405789
|
Embedded CPU Virtual Functions
|
[BlueField-2 and BlueField-3] Enabled the creation of Virtual Functions within the Arm.
Note: This capability requires setting the following parameters:
|
N/A
|
xx.36.1010
|
3307360
|
QEMU VFIO Migration pre-copy
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] VFIO migration pre-copy support extends basic VFIO migration by allowing the device state's migration while the VM and the device are running.
This new capability reduces migration downtime, especially for devices that use a lot of resources.
|
QEMU 8.1
|
xx.37.1014
|
30011500
|
Light Weight Local SFs
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Probing local SFs with devlink instance only. The local SFs-SFs spawns over the device (PF/ECPF) which is the eSwitch manager.
This new capability decreases the amount of time needed to probe and configure SFs by saving the time required for the devlink to reload the SF.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2831943
|
4 Ports VF LAG
|
[ConnectX-7] Enabled VF LAG over 4 ports HCAs.
Note: This capability is supported ONLY in LAGs that included all HCA ports, e.g.: with 4 port HCA, only 4 port LAG is supported. 2 ports or 3 ports LAG is not supported.
|
N/A
|
xx.36.1010
|
NetDev Features
|
3320236
|
Indication for Packet Drops due to Severe Steering Errors
|
[All HCAs] This new capability exposes the generated_pkt_steering_fail and handled_pkt_steering_fail counters through the devlink health reporter to provide the user an indication on any severe Steering errors
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
3376634
|
RDMA, Static Rate
|
This new capability reduces the time consumption of “resolve route” during a large number of rdma_cm connections establishment by setting the rdma_cm RoCE static rate to 0.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3355352
|
QKEY Mitigation in Kernel
|
[All HCAs] Non-privileged users are now blocked by default from setting controlled/privileged QKEYs (QKEY with MSB set).
|
N/A
|
xx.38.1002
|
3113659
|
Expose DC MRA Caps
|
[All HCAs] The current system behavior reports only the value for the RC QPs, thus the users running DC need to query this value and negotiate server-client with this.
Up until now, the value for both RC and DC was set to 16 which might have resulted in performance issues. To avoid performance issues, we changed the max outstanding DC atomic reads to 32, and have different RC and DC values.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 6.4
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
3412747
|
Offloaded Connections
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for deleting offloaded connections by running conntrack -D.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3309368
|
VxLAN Group Based Policy (GBP) Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for hardware offload of VxLAN with GBP configured.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3204401
|
Representor Inside Namespace
|
[All HCAs] Added support for using switchdev mode for a devlink device within a net namespace. This includes full usage of uplink and VF representors within the net namespace of the devlink device, enabling isolated routing.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3180556
|
OVS Offload with MACVLAN Interface Above Bond
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for OVS offload when MACVLAN interface above bond is attached to OVS bridge.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3180548
|
CT with Header Rewrite
|
[BlueField-2] Added support for offloading CT rules with header rewrite of L3.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3158449
|
CT with NAT and Mirroring
|
[BlueField-2] Added support for offloading CT rules with NAT and mirroring.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3119303
|
mlx5_vdpa: Mergeable Buffer Support
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for Enabled Mergeable Buffer feature on vdpa interfaces using vdpa tool to achieve better performance with large MTUs.
|
iproute v6.3
|
xx.37.1014
|
2211199
|
mlx5_vdpa: Posted Interrupts
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for posted interrupts in mlx5_vdpa, allowing direct IRQ propagation from the NIC to vCPU within the guest.
|
iproute v6.3
|
xx.37.1014
|
2700002
|
Linux Bridge Multicast Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for multicast control path packet snooping (IGMP/MLD) and offload of MDB notifications in order to replicate multicast traffic to multiple destinations in the hardware.
|
N/A
|
xx.37.1014
|
Core Features
|
3196184
|
Relaxed Ordering in VFs
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for using Relaxed Ordering in VFs directly and in VFs assigned to QEMU. Relaxed Ordering can significantly improve performance on certain setups and, until now, it could be used only in PFs.
|
N/A
|
xx.37.1014
|
2982389
|
QEMU Support for Device Dirty Page Tracking
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for QEMU to do device dirty page tracking during migration. This allows QEMU to use this capability to mark only the pages that were actually dirtied by the device as dirty instead of the entire memory. This significantly improves migration downtime and makes migration feasible.
Note that device dirty page tracking with vIOMMU is not yet supported.3196184
|
QEMU v8.0
|
xx.36.1010
|
NetDev Features
|
3193125
|
Hairpin Queues Configuration
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added the ability to configure the number and size of hairpin queues through devlink param command.
For example:
devlink dev param set pci/0000:08:00.0 name hairpin_queue_size value 512 cmode driverinit
devlink dev param set pci/0000:08:00.0 name hairpin_num_queues value 1 cmode driverinit
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3015462
|
mlx5 driver Page Management via Kernel's Page Pool
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Removed the internal Rx path from the internal page cache to always use the kernel's page_pool for improved performance.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2938348
|
XDP Enhancements
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Implemented the following modifications in XDP in order to enhance performance:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
3259484
|
Monitoring VF RoCE Statistics on the Host Side
|
[All HCAs] Added support for the host system to expose and utilize a VF representor to monitor and track the same counters as the VF itself. This allows the host system to keep track of various statistics associated with the VF, even after it has been allocated to a VM.
|
N/A
|
xx.37.1014
|
2320718
|
Selective Repeat Protocol
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for Selective Repeat (SR) protocol to be enabled by default. The SR protocol retransmits only the specific damaged frame, rather than resending all the previously sent frames. This selective approach results in more efficient utilization of network bandwidth.
|
N/A
|
xx.37.1014
|
Security
|
3004432
|
MACsec Support for VLAN with Inner and Outer Headers
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for MACsec configuration on top of a VLAN with both an inner and outer headers.
|
N/A
|
xx.34.1002
|
Steering
|
3325721
|
IB BTH Matching in RoCE Packets
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for matching the IB BTH in RoCE packets. This enables users to perform monitoring based on specific values within the BTH field, such as monitoring R oCEv2 CNP by matching BTH opcode 0x81.
|
rdma-core
|
N/A
|
2205563
|
Enhanced modify_header Firewall Object Design
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Updated the design of the modify_header firewall object to incorporate patterns and arguments. This enhancement allows for the handling of modify_header actions in a larger number of flows by utilizing a single pattern with different arguments across various flows.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 6.3
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
3206721
|
Multiport E-Switch
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for Multiport E-Switch, a mode where a single E-Switch connects all VPorts and physical ports on the NIC. This allows for scenarios such as sending traffic from a VF created on PF0 to an uplink that is natively associated with the uplink of PF1.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3179772
|
CT UDP Unidirectional Traffic Offload
|
[All HCAs] Added support for offloading long-running unidirectional UDP connection with conntrack.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2825303
|
TC Police MTU Match
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for offloading TC police action MTU attribute, allowing users to compare the pkt len to the MTU value. In addition, support was added for offloading TC police jump conform-exceed control action.
Note: supported only in software steering mode
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2681185
|
Offloading of GRE and Geneve Tunnels for VF Source IPs
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for offloading of GRE and Geneve tunnels when the source IP address for the tunnel resides on a VF.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
3149902
|
PCC fwtrace
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support for installing a special user image into the firmware, which can be burned into either of two available slots for such applications, which enables monitoring the image's activities using the fw_tracer located inside the mlx5 driver. To view the output of the tracer, the user can access trace point, but it is important to note that they can only view traces that are generated after enabling the trace point by using the following command: 'echo 1 > sys/kernel/debug/tracing/events/mlx5/mlx5_fw/enable'."
|
N/A
|
xx.37.1xxx
|
2863362
|
QEMU Support for Live Migration
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] We have added support for enabling migration of a QEMU VM with an assigned VF from one source host to another destination host. This is achieved as part of the general QEMU migration flow, which involves suspending the VF on the source host, transferring all its data to the destination host, and resuming the VF on the destination. It's important to note that this migration feature includes only basic functionality, and does not yet support advanced features such as dirty page tracking or pre-copy.
|
QEMU 8.0
|
xx.36.1010
|
NetDev Features
|
3015464
|
Improve Affinity Hints According to NUMA Distances
|
[All HCAs] Updated the binary NUMA preference for our system to consider actual distances, so that remote NUMA nodes with shorter distances are preferred over farther ones, rather than relying solely on local/remote distinctions.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3015086
|
PTP Assistant SyncE Holdover
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Enhanced the PTP holdover performance by integrating the nullf servo with the SyncE daemon. Furthermore, we ensured that the PTP holdover is fully supported through SyncE alone, in order to meet our customers' expectations.
|
linuxptp
|
xx.36.1010
|
RDMA Features
|
3260484
|
CC - RTT response SL (CNP SL)
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Users can now customize the DSCP value of RTT Response packets (in Ethernet, using debugfs). This feature allows for prioritization of RTT Response packets, preventing any delay that might lead to incorrect congestion assumptions on the RTT Requester side.
|
N/A
|
xx.37.1xxx
|
3019875
|
IPsec Full Offload RoCE Support (also via an SR-IOV VF)
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for configuring IPsec even when all IPsec operations are completely offloaded to hardware. This feature not only provides a significant performance improvement but also enables the use of IPsec over RoCE packets, which are outside the network stack and cannot be used without full hardware offload. As a result, users can now leverage the benefits of IPsec protocol with RoCE V2, even when using SR-IOV VFs.
|
iproute2
|
xx.34.1002
|
3005605
|
Fatal QP Error Logging
|
[All HCAs] W ith this feature, a kernel error log is now generated when certain fatal QP errors occur.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
General
|
2850256
|
Support Fast Update Encryption Key
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Enhanced the performance of DEK operations by introducing a DEK pool that serves the same key purpose and utilizes bulk allocation, destruction, and invalidation provided by firmware. Users can now retrieve a DEK object from the pool and update it with a key using the modify_DEK command.
|
N/A
|
xx.33.1048
|
Upstream Kernel 6.2
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
3258291
|
TC Rules: Additional Actions
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for adding TC rules with trap action with additional actions (mirror and pedit).
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
3048267
|
Migratable Bit
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for Migratable Bit in Live Migration. Becasue some features cannot be migrated, such as IPsec, for example, when VF is marked as migratable, those features are disabled. This feature allows the user to configure whether VF can be migrated.
|
iproute2-6.2.0
|
xx.34.1002
|
3012923
|
PRE_COPY Migration Support
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for PRE_COPY migration. The optional PRE_COPY state opens the saving data transfer FD before reaching STOP_COPY and allows the device to dirty track the internal state changes with the general idea to reduce the volume of data transferred in the STOP_COPY stage. In short, PRE_COPY helps reduce the downtime of the VM.
|
QEMU
|
xx.35.2000
|
NetDev Features
|
3253579
|
C-TAG
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Fixed SR-IOV legacy to enable VST C-TAG insertion when a guest tag is already present on the packet. This change enables sending packets with two cVLAN tags, where the outer cVLAN tag is added by the eSwitch.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2645259
|
Zerocopy Sendfile
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for a new optional mode of TLS sendfile(), in which the extra copy is skipped. Removing this copy improves performance significantly, as TLS and TCP sendfile perform the same operations, and the only overhead is TLS header/trailer insertion.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
3195715
|
Expand Rep Counters
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Adding RDMA traffic-only counters for rep devices. These counters can now be read from host with ethtool or from sysfs and not only from the cointainer.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3020161
|
Open Multiple Blocks AES-XTS Support
|
[BlueField-3 and above] Added support for open multiple blocks of AES-XTS.
Prior to BlueField-3, encrypting only a single block at a time is supported using NIC AES-XTS hardware engine. Starting BlueField-3, AES-XTS multiblock encryption is supported.
|
rdma-core
|
N/A
|
General
|
3042126
|
Enhanced CQE Compression
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for the enhanced version of the RX CQE compression hardware feature. By compressing RX CQEs, the PCI bandwidth utilization is imporved and the load on it are reduced. The enhanced version of this device feature has improved latency and CPU utilization.
|
N/A
|
xx.30.1004
|
2724901
|
IPsec Packet Offload
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] IPsec packet offload is an improved version of IPsec crypto mode.
In packet offload mode, the hardware is responsible to trim/add headers in addition to decrypt/encrypt. In this mode, the packet arrives to the stack as already decrypted, and vice versa, for TX (exits to hardware as not-encrypted).
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 6.1
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
Core Features
|
2982381
|
Live Migration Dirty Page Tracking Support in Linux
|
[ConnectX-7] The dirty pages tracking support enables reducing downtime upon live migration. Once it is used, only the pages that were really dirtied by the device will be marked in QEMU as dirty and will be sent to the target upon stop. Without dirty tracking, all RAM is marked dirty so all RAM is resent upon stop and the downtime is increased.
|
N/A
|
xx.35.1012
|
2701349
|
Graceful Shutdown of Parent and Page Supplier
|
[All HCAs] Set default graceful period values for functions based on their type. ECPFs will get graceful period of 3 minutes, PFs get 1 minute, and VFs/SFs get 30 seconds.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
3020168
|
Support RSS over XSK Queues
|
Use default RSS functionality to spread traffic across different XSK queues instead of having to provide explicit steering rules.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3018567
|
kTLS Offload
|
Added support of kTLS offload with key size of 256 bits.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2633397
|
Decouple Flow Steering
|
[All HCAs] Added support for Decouple Flow steering into a separate module, making it loosely coupled and thus easier to read, maintain, and debug.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2329724
|
N Pulses Per Second (NPPS)
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Enhanced NPPS to allow setting a pulse period higher than 1 pulse per second and to allow setting the pulse width.
If the width is unset, the driver implicitly sets it to half the given period (the width should be less than the pulse period). In this release, the pulse duration ranges between 65536 NS?524288 NS.
|
N/A
|
xx.35.2000
|
RDMA Features
|
3173656
|
RDMA Security
|
[All HCAs] Addded support for the option to enable remote invalidation when creating a new MKey. This way the RKey for a memory region can be changed frequently.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3019755
|
Floating LID (FLID)
|
[ConnectX-7] Added support for Floating LID (FLID) which can be used to identify a group of InfiniBand routers that allow communication with another subnet's entity. With this feature, multiple routers can be used per destination so that adaptive routing is supported. The FLID feature needs support from components such as the host, the subnet manager, the router, and more. This feature is only supported on the host portion of the sysrem.
|
N/A
|
xx.35.2000
|
3008739
|
Firmware Port Selection Based on Steering
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added firmware support to allow explicit port selection based on steering and not QP affinity.
Use LAG Hash Mode for the HCA with two ports, if supported. Make sure to keep port affinity function in LAG Hash Mode if it supports bypass select flow table in non-SwitchDev mode.
|
N/A
|
xx.34.1000
|
General
|
3004428
|
Offloading MACsec with Replay Protection
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added driver support to allow offloading MACsec with replay protection enabled. This provides protection against replay attacks while using hardware offload.
|
IProute2 6.1.0
|
xx.34.1002
|
3004426
|
Offloading MACsec with EPN
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added driver support to allow offloading MACsec with extended packet number (EPN) enabled. This feature extends the packet number field to a 64 bit field allowing a longer lifetime of the MACsec session.
FW version: xx.34.0364
User space:- IProute2 version 6.1.0
|
IProute2 6.1.0
|
xx.34.1002
|
2821726
|
Offloading MACsec
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added driver support to allow offloading MACsec. This feature adds support for hardware offloading for MACsec protocol with encryption.
Adding/removing/updating SAs/SecYs is supported.
Note: Hardware offloading for MACsec protocol with no encryption/authentication is a separate feature and is not part of this feature.
|
IProute2 6.1.0
|
xx.34.1002
Unsupported Features
|
Internal Ref.
|
Keyword
|
Feature
|
2942773
|
Multi-Block Encryption
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx, BlueField-2, and above] Multi-block encryption is currently unsupported, due to a hardware limitation.
|
Upstream Kernel 6.0
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
3034240
|
MC Offload for OVS
|
[All HCAs] Added support for MC offload for OVS using ovs mcast_snooping_enable configuration.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2685267
|
Remove Dependency Between SR-IOV and eSwitch Mode
|
[All HCAs] Removed dependency between SR-IOV and eSwitch mode. Currently, there are three eSwitch modes: none, legacy, and switchdev (non of which are the default mode). And when disabling SR-IOV, the current eSwitch mode will be changed to none. This feature removes eSwitch mode none and also removes dependency between SR-IOV and eSwitch mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2666892
|
Linux Bridge VLAN Filtering of 802.1 Q Packets
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx]: Extended mlx5 Linux bridge VLAN offload to support packets tagged with 802.1 Q VLAN ethertype.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2641218
|
Metering Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Lx, ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for per flow metering using OVS or TC.
|
Open vSwitch v3.0.0
|
xx.34.1002
|
Core Features
|
3015003
|
VNIC Diagnostics Counters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for exposing error counters on a VPort manager function for all other VPorts. These counters can be used to detect malicious users who are exploiting flows that can slow the device. The counters are exposed through debugfs under: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/esw//vnic_diag/
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3005449
|
DevLink Parallel Command
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] In this feature, a global DevLink mutex was removed, so running DevLink commands in parallel on different DevLink devices is possible. For example, burning firmware on afew cards on the same host in parallel using DevLink API is now possible.
|
iproute2 code
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
3015063
|
XDP in Switchdev Mode
|
[ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 Dx] Added XDP support for uplink representors in SwitchDev mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2914151
|
tx_port_ts Resiliency
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added resiliency to the tx_port_ts feature. private-flag may be enabled via ethtool tx_port_ts which provides a more accurate time-stamp. In very rare cases, the said time-stamp was lost, leading to losing the synchronization altogether. This feature allows for fast recovery and allows to quickly regain synchronization.
|
N/A
|
xx. 34.1002
|
2619241
|
Protection from Flood Attacks
|
[BlueField and above?] Upstream XDP program to accelerate part of synproxy that generates and checks SYN cookies, protecting from TCP SYN flood attacks. New upstream BPF helpers required for this program.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2092924
|
TLS TIS Pool
|
[TLS enabled devices???] Per-connection hardware TIS objects is used to maintain the device TLS TX context. Use a SW TIS pool for recycling the TIS objects instead of destroying/creating them. This reduces the interaction with the device via the FW command interface, which increases the TLS connection rate.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
3015279
|
Forwarding Packets Into a Level 0 Table
|
[All HCAs] Added support for a new software steering action, mlx5dv_dr_action_create_dest_root_table(). This action can be used to forward packets back into a level 0 table. As a table with level 0 is the kernel owned table, this will result in injecting packets to the kernel steering pipeline.
|
rdma-core v42.0
|
xx.34.1002
|
2816261
|
UMR QP Recilency
|
[ ConnectX-5 and above ] Added a recovery flow for the driver's UMR logic so that other UMR requests can be proccessed after the error UMR was dropped and the UMR QP was reset. Previously, a faulty UMR request would have moved the QP to error state and disable any option to continue issuing UMRs.
|
N/A
|
xx.34.1002
|
Upstream Kernel 5.19
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2346181
|
OVS Failover Improvement
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Improved OVS failover through support for OVS groups in fast-failover mode + VF_LAG configuration with OVS.
|
N/A
|
xx.32.1010
|
3019886
|
Filtering Packets per Packet VLAN ID
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for filtering packets per packet VLAN ID.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2211207
|
VDPA Vendor Statistics
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for reading vendor statistics for a given virtqueue.
|
iproute2
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
2967769
|
Firmware Pre-Initialization Timeout Improvement
|
[All HCAs] Increased the firmware pre-initialization timeout from 2 minutes to 2 hours when waiting for firmware during driver health recovery, allowing the driver to passively recover from a firmware reset, even if the reset takes an unusually long time. Additionally, added an exit clause to the wait for firmware loop, allowing immediate response to a user-initiated device removal.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2783777
|
Firmware Reset in DPU NIC Mode
|
[BlueField-2] Added support of Firmware Reset in DPU NIC mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Software Steering Features
|
2885073
|
IP Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN)
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] ECN field is 2 bits in the traffic control IP header. This feature allows reliable communication by notifying when congestion occurs by modify ECN field to CE(b'11). Adds the ECN field modification support for IPv4 and IPv6 packets.
|
DPDK 22.07
|
xx.33.1048
|
Upstream Kernel 5.18
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2883524
|
Multiple VF/SF Interfaces in the Shared Block in TC Offload
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for creation of TC flows on shared block of VF representors.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2429749
|
sFlow Sampling Rules Offload
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for sFlow sampling rules offloads. sFlow is an industry standard technology for monitoring high speed switched networks. Open vSwitch integrated sFlow to extend the visibility into virtual servers, ensuring data center visibility and control.
|
Not supported
|
xx.29.1016
|
2204161
|
VLAN Push on RX and Pop on TX
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support in SwitchDev mode to push VLAN on RX (rules on uplink representor) and pop on TX (rules on VF representor). This feature is only supported in Software Steering mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
2626743
|
Control SF Class
|
[All HCAs] Added support for Control SF Class. Each PCI, PF, VF, SF function, by default, has netdevice, RDMA, and vdpa-net devices always enabled. This feature enables the user to control which device functionality to enable/disable.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2634958
|
mlx5 VFIO CQ Interrupt Mode
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for mlx5 VFIO CQ interrupt mode. This feature allows applications to listen on and capture CQ complection events via the Event Queue mechanism with mlx5 VFIO driver.
|
rdma-core v41
|
N/A
|
2600493
|
mlx5 VFIO Asynchronous Event
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for mlx5 VFIO asynchronous event. This feature supports applications to listen on and capture device asynchronous events via the Event Queue mechanism with mlx5 VFIO driver.
|
rdma-core v41
|
N/A
|
Software Steering Features
|
2895043
|
Matching Granularity Change
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for matching granularity change. Currently when creating FDB flow with destination of VPORT, a src_port matching must be added. This feature removes that limitation so a FDB flow can match all VPorts and go to a VPORT destination. The new behavior is the same as as that on firmware steering.
|
rdma-core
|
N/A
|
2855804
|
Full Tunnel Header Matching
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for full tunnel header matching. Currently, the full-tunnel-header matching cannot be used along with many other criteria within one matcher. This feature is to add the support for that by using the new definer index, defined in the firmware, to build matcher so that the full tunnel header matching can be used along with all other criteria.
|
rdma-core
|
xx.32.1010
|
Upstream Kernel 5.17
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2668112
|
Setting VF Group Rate Limit
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for setting VF group rate limit using Devlink command.
|
iproute2 (devlink) 5.16
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
2658197
|
Steering of IPoIB Packets via Ethtool
|
[All HCAs] Enabled steering of IPoIB packets via Ethtool, in the same way it is done today for Ethernet packets.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2633768
|
Memory Improvements
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for providing knobs which enable users to minimize memory consumption of mlx5 functions (PF/VF/SF).
|
N/A
|
xx.32.1010
|
2339680
|
512 vDPA Interfaces
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support in multiple flow steering priorities for FDB rules.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
2801496
|
Expose FEC Counters via Standard Ethtool Interface
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Exposed Ethtool counters which report FEC (forward error correction) statistics via the 'ethtool -I --show-fec ethX' command.
|
ethtool v5.13
|
N/A
|
2800578
|
Ethtool CQE Mode Control
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Replaced the vendor-specific Ethtool API (priv-flag) with a standard Ethtool API (replaced 'ethtool --set-priv-flags ethX rx_cqe_moder on/off tx_cqe_moder on/off' with 'ethtool -C ethX cqe-mode-rx on/off cqe-mode-tx on/off').
This decreases the amount of vendor-specific configurations and aligns mlx5 driver with the upstream Ethtool API.
|
ethtool v5.15
|
N/A
|
2482544
|
Reduce Memory Consumption
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Reduced memory consumption.
Previously, several hardware/memory resources were pre-allocated per NetDev to serve a prefixed maximum allowed value. Now, the actual maximum is used instead of the prefixed theoretical maximum and resources are allocated on demand, improving memory consumption.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Software Steering Features
|
2338344
|
Dumping Software Steering Information
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Extended mlx5 debugfs support to present Software Steering resources: dr_domain including its tables, matchers, and rules.
The interface is read-only. While dump is being presented, new steering rules cannot be inserted/deleted.
This allows to see the existing steering configuration and to be able to debug steering issues.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.16
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2754419
|
Offload Forwarding to Multiple Destinations
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading packet replication to up to 32 destination through the use of TC rule.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2666887
|
Bridge Spoof Check
|
[All HCAs] Added support for spoof check with TC flower rules on representors attached to bridge to mirror spoof check SR-IOV functionality.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2293534
|
Tunnel Rules Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for offloading tunnel rules when the source interface is OpenvSwitch bridge (internal port).
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
2713656
|
Single IRQ for PCI Function
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for single IRQ for PCI function. To use a high number of VFs, a large amount of IRQs is required which the device cannot always support. This feature enables VFs to function with a minimum of a single IRQ instead of two. This is done via dynamic MSIX feature. In the case that dynamic MSIX feature is not supported (old kernels), the following configuration will probe all VFs with single IRQ: $ mlxconfig -d s NUM_VF_MSIX=0 STRICT_VF_MSIX_NUM=1.
|
N/A
|
xx.31.1014
|
2655918
|
Steering-Based LAG
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support to have physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond so that different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port.
|
N/A
|
xx.31.2006
|
NetDev Features
|
2816603
|
Firmware Health Asserts Enhancement
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Health buffer now contains more debug information like the epoch time in sec of the error and the error's severity. The print to dmesg is done with the debug level corresponding to the error's severity. This allows the user to use dmesg attribute: dmesg --level to focus on different severity levels of firmware errors.
|
N/A
|
xx.32.1010
|
2300278
|
SHAMPO (GRO Offload)
|
[HCA?] Added support for SHAMPO (Split Header And Merge Payload Offload), a new functionality that enables stitching of packets data to unified skb representation in the network stack to reduce per-skb overhead.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2438531
|
Lossy RoCE
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Extended the RDMA statistic tool to support setting vendor-specific optional counters dynamically using netlink. Added to mlx5_ib the following optional counters: cc_rx_ce_pkts,cc_rx_cnp_pkts,cc_tx_cnp_pkts. The cc_rx_cnp_pkts,cc_tx_cnp_pkts
Example:
$ rdma statistic mode supported link rocep8s0f0/1 link rocep8s0f0/1 supported optional-counters cc_rx_ce_pkts,cc_rx_cnp_pkts,cc_tx_cnp_pkts $ sudo rdma statistic set link rocep8s0f0/1 optional-counters cc_rx_ce_pkts,cc_rx_cnp_pkts $ rdma statistic mode link rocep8s0f0/1 link rocep8s0f0/1 optional-counters cc_rx_ce_pkts,cc_rx_cnp_pkts $ sudo rdma statistic set link rocep8s0f0/1 optional-counters cc_rx_ce_pkts $ rdma statistic mode link rocep8s0f0/1 link rocep8s0f0/1 optional-counters cc_rx_ce_pkts $ sudo rdma statistic unset link rocep8s0f0/1 optional-counters
Note: Need ECN/PFC counter statistics based on VF
|
iprout2 v5.15.0
|
xx.31.1014
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
2680924
|
Flow Direct to Port
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] When using Socket-Direct NICs, each interface may have different PCIe IDs and even different domains where the NIC resides on multiple NUMA nodes. The current logic is that interfaces which have the same "system_image_guid" reside in the same physical NICs. "native_port_num" represents interface index. When using firmware older than xx.32.1xxx, the original PCIe BDF approach is used and can be queried at sysfs "phys_switch_id" and "phys_port_name".
|
mlnx_dpdk_20.11
|
xx.32.1010
|
2441633
|
MLX5DR SF
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for up to 512 SFs with the mlx5dv_dr API.
|
rdma-core v38
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.15
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2250409
|
Kernel VDPA Network Devices
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for virtio network drivers utilizing VDPA interfaces. This requires recent libvirtd and qemu.
|
quemu and libvirt >= 6.0
|
N/A
|
2193092
|
VF Group Throttling
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support to allow user to apply QoS configuration of single function (VF, SF) or group of functions using iproute2 devlink command.
|
iproute2 v5.13.0
korg kernel v5.15-rc1
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
2192365
|
Application Device Queues (ADQ)
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added driver-level support for Application Device Queues. It allows partition defining over the RX/TX queues into groups and isolates traffic of different applications. This mainly improves predictability and tail latency.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2565548
|
DV API for DMA GGA memcpy
|
[BlueField-2 and above] DMA memcpy is one of several Memory-to-Memory Offloads (MMO) available from BlueField-2 onwards. It utilizes the GGA modules on the DPU to perform DMA memcpy, thus improving performance. The memcpy can be done locally, on the same host, or between the host and the Arm. To use this feature, expose DV API.
|
rdma-core only
|
N/A
|
2452045
|
mlx5 over VFIO
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for mlx5 user space driver over VFIO. This feature enables an application to take full ownership on the opened device and run any firmware command (e.g., port up/down) safely. The application look and feel is like regular RDMA application over DEVX. It uses verbs API to open/close a device and then mostly uses DEVX APIs to interact with the device. New mlx5 DV APIs were added to get ibv_device for a given mlx5 PCI name and to manage device-specific events. For description of the relevant APIs and expected usage of those APIs, look up the following: mlx5dv_get_vfio_device_list() mlx5dv_vfio_get_events_fd() mlx5dv_vfio_process_events()
|
rdma-core v37
|
N/A
|
2297914
|
DV API for AES-XTS
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] Added DV API that allows configuration of MKey with AES-XTS crypto offloads. The MKey can be configured for both crypto and signature offloads.
|
rdma-core only
|
xx.31.1014
|
1711066
|
Single FDB
|
[All HCAs] Added support for bonding the uplink representors under the same bond device so that a single InfiniBand device is created which can be used to manage VPorts which are on both E-Switch managers.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
2669516
|
Extended Flex Parser Ability
|
[ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 Dx] Added userspace ability to expose flex parsers 4-7 provided by misc4 to extend matching ability of flex parsers. Now all flex parsers can be matched at the same time.
|
rdma-core v38
|
xx.32.1xxx
|
2669419
|
Setting DR Matcher Layout
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for a new RDMA CORE DR API to set the DR matcher layout by calling mlx5dv_dr_matcher_set_layout. Setting the matcher layout allows presetting the matcher size and increasing matcher rule capacity as well as other performance improvements in case matcher size is known.
|
rdma-core v37
|
N/A
|
2616897
|
Software Steering Stability
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Improved Software Steering rule creation stability so that all rule's insertion occur in a defined time using defined (export) size of Htble and decreased use of dynamic allocation.
|
rdma-core v37
|
N/A
|
2436999
|
Software Steering Rule Optimization
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added Software Steering Rule Optimization which improved rate of updating steering rules, insertion, and deletion. The feature includes definers, multi-qp approach, and better memory usage.
|
rdma-core v37
|
N/A
|
2350115
|
Software Steering Insertion Rate Optimizations
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for better insertion rate in software steering. This includes multi-QP which skips areas in the code that may be for debug only.
|
rdma-core v37
|
N/A
|
2248827
|
mlx5dv_dr Support of Scalable Function
|
[All HCAs] Added mlx5dv_dr SF support. This feature allows directing traffic using mlx5dv_dr, dest_ib_port action to a SF VPort.
|
rdma core v37
|
N/A
|
2239853
|
mlx5dv_dr Support for VF LAG
|
[All HCAs] Feature Description: This feature allows directing traffic using mlx5dv_dr, dest_ib_port action to any port on the e-switch, including the other PF.
|
rdma core v37
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.14
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2198071
|
Enlarge Switchdev Tables
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for allowing OVS kernel to support up to 128 matches (groups) per table and 16M entries per group.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2047159
|
Bridge Offloads with VLAN Support
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for bridge offloads with VLAN support that works on top of mlx5 representors in switchdev mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 and Steering Features
|
2200978
|
sFlow Sampling Rules Offload
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading sFlow sampling rules.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2431025
|
Raw WQE
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Raw WQE (mlx5dv_wr_raw_wqe). This feature allows applications to build a new custom work request (WQE) that is not supported by the verbs or driver and post it on normal QP. It is an extension for IBV work request (ibv_wr_*) with mlx5-specific features for sending a work request.
|
rdma-core v36
|
N/A
|
2356957
|
ah_to_qp Mapping
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for mapping a QP to AH over DEVX API, which enables DC/UD QPs to use multiple CC algorithms in the same data center.
|
rdma-core v36
|
xx.31.1014
|
2352179
|
Relaxed Ordering for Kernel ULPs
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for enabling Relaxed Ordering for Kernel ULPs. Using relaxed ordering can improve performance in some setups. Since kernel ULPs are expected to support RO, it is enabled for them by default so they can benefit from it.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2339814
|
Timestamp Format in QP Database
|
When the device works in real-time mode, and the CQ was created with IBV_WC_EX_WITH_COMPLETION_TIMESTAMP_WALLCLOCK, the CQEs timestamps will be in a real-time format.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2163186
|
ibv_query_qp_data_in_order() verb
|
[All HCAs] Added support for ibv_query_qp_data_in_order() API. This API enables an application to check if the given QP data is guaranteed to be in order, enabling poll for data instead of poll for completion.
|
rdma-core v36
|
xx.31.1014
|
1748169
|
DV "Signature API"
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for "Signature API" which allows application-level data-integrity checks via a signature handover mechanism. Various signature types, including CRC32 and T10-DIF, can be automatically calculated and checked, stripped, or appended during the transfer at full wire speed.
|
rdma-core v36
|
N/A
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
2446723
|
Duplicate Rules Insertion
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for ability to allow or prevent insertion of duplicate rules. This enables to choose between the following behaviors:
|
rdma-core v36
|
N/A
|
2368372
|
MLX5DR Packet OK and Checksum Checks
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for new matching fields ipv4_checksum_ok and l4_checksum_ok. l3_ok, l4_ok.
|
rdma-core v36
|
xx.30.1004
|
2350116
|
MLX5DR Match Definer
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for match definers which are used internally in the mlx5dv_dr API. Definers allow filtering on more packet fields, improving the packet rate and accelerates mlx5dv_dr API.
|
rdma-core v36
|
N/A
|
2334773
|
Matching on RAW Tunnel Headers
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added DR support for matching on RAW tunnel headers using the misc5 parameters. This feature allows matching on each bit of the header, inducing reserved fields.
|
rdma-core v36
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.13
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2576790
|
Offloading Extended ct_state Flags
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support to offload ct_state flags rpl, inv, and rel. For rpl, support was added for both set and not set matching offload (i.e., +rpl and -rpl). For inv and rel, support was added only for the not set option (i.e., -rel and -inv).
|
ovs 2.14.1
|
N/A
|
2392316
|
vDPA Instances on Scalable Functions
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Allow to create vDPA instances on Scalable Functions (subfunctions) using devlink commands.
|
iproute 5.13
|
N/A
|
2055404
|
Uplink Representor Modes
|
[ConnectX-5, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Support for new_netdev mode in SwitchDev mode. The new default behaviour is to always keep the NIC netdev.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 and Steering Features
|
1886181
|
Offloading sFlow Sampling Rules
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for offloading sFlow sampling rules.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2330570
|
Simultaneous Activation of CQE Compression and PTP
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the activation of PTP and CQE compression simultaneously. Since CQE compression might harm the accuracy of the PTP, the feature enables PTP packets to be moved to a dedicated queue where they are not subjected to compression.
However, this configuration conflicts with setting aRFS.
Turning off CQE compression, causes a hiccup in traffic which may cause a loss of synchronization. To overcome this, restart the synchronization.
Note: this combination is supported only for Ethernet driver. Other driver profiles, like IPoIB and representors, do not support this combination.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
1821120
|
TLS RX Hardware Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added GA-level support for hardware offload decryption of TLS traffic over crypto-enabled ConnectX-6 Dx NICs and above.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.2006
|
2257993
|
TLS RX Resynchronization Resiliency
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support to have driver resiliency against high load of RX resync operations.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2225882
|
ethtool Extended Link State in mlx5e
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added ethtool Extended Link State to mlx5e. ethtool can be used to get more information to help the user troubleshoot the state. For example, if there is no link due to a missing cable ($ ethtool eth1 ... Link detected: no (No cable)). Besides the general extended state, drivers can pass additional information about the link state using the sub-state field (for example: $ ethtool eth1 ... Link detected: no (Autoneg, No partner detected)). The extended state is available only for some cases of no link; in other cases, ethtool will print only "Link detected: no", as before.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core Features
|
2041295
|
Scalable Functions (Subfunctions)
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for scalable functions (also called subfunctions). The feature enables the user to create, configure, and deploy a scalable functions (e.g., RDMA and networking applications) and to assign them to a container when a container is started via mlxdevm tool.
A scalable function can also be deployed in an untrusted guest/host system from the NIC/DPU. This enables full configuration of the function and its representors from the NIC/DPU before giving the function for a container to run in a host system.
For more information, see https://github.com/Mellanox/scalablefunctions/wiki/MLNX_OFED-step-by-step-guide.
|
devm
|
xx.30.1004 (ConnectX-5, 6, 6-Dx)
xx.31.1014 (Bluefield)
|
2401360
|
Reading DSFP Module Information
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for reading DSFP module information.
The change included adding new options to ethtool netlink EEPROM module read API, to read specific page and bank.
|
iproute2 5.13
|
xx.30.1004
|
RDMA Features
|
2404639
|
Export Object IDs to Users
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Extended support for the "rdma res show" command to SRQ and context resources.
|
iproute2 v5.14
|
N/A
|
2360568
|
Huge Page Support for devx umems
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support to allow DEVX UMEM to be created with larger page sizes than 4K.
This is a must for some device objects (e..g. RegEx) and, in any case, page size larger than 4K may need less MTTs which may improve performance.
A new API mlx5dv_devx_umem_reg_ex() was added which requests a specific page sizes. It enables better application control on the required UMEM page size.
|
rdma-core V35
|
N/A
|
2335586
|
Dynamically Assign MSI-X Vectors Count
|
[ConnectX-5, ConnectX-6, ConnectX-6 Dx and above] The number of MSI-X vectors is PCI property visible through lspci, that field is read-only and configured by the device.
The static assignment of an amount of MSI-X vectors does not allow utilize the newly created VF because it is not known to the device the future load and configuration where that VF will be used.
The VFs are created on the hypervisor and forwarded to the VMs that have different properties (for example number of CPUs).
To overcome the inefficiency in the spread of such MSI-X vectors, we allow the kernel to instruct the device with the needed number of such vectors, before VF is initialized and bounded to the driver.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Steering Features
|
2239829
|
Match on Dynamic Configured Flex Parser
|
[ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support to allow to match on dynamic configured flex parser. The PRM allows for configuring a flex parser by creating a PARSE_GRAPH_NODE general object. This version contains the support to match the parsed value using this configured flex parser using misc4 PRM struct containing an index and value for the configured flex parser.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
2380582
|
Pop VLAN on VF/SF Tx Direction
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support to pop VLAN on VF/SF Tx direction.
|
rdma-core v35
|
N/A
|
2363360
|
Dump Single Flow
|
[ConnectX-5, ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support to dump single flow/rule with flow-id.
|
rdma-core v35
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.12
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2402429
|
Connection Tracking Replay State
|
[BlueField-2 with CentOS kernels] Added support for matching on CT state replay.
|
iproute2 V5.12, OVS 2.14.1
|
N/A
|
2198083
|
Connection Tracking Mirroring Offload
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for using Mirroring Offload with Connection Tracking.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2103546
|
Tunnel Rules Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for offloading tunnel rules when the source interface is VF (in addition to uplink) in the Hypervisor.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2089370
|
Kernel Software Steering ConnectX-6 Dx Support
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for kernel software steering on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
2252726
|
kTLS RX and TX Hardware Offload Support for BOND
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support in bond driver to benefit from kTLS offload on capable lower devices.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1871320
|
Traffic Engineering—Hierarchical QoS
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] This feature allows the user to offload the HTB qdisc to the NIC, allowing it to scale better by eliminating a single locking point. The configuration is done with the:) similar tc commands.
|
iprroute2 V5.12
|
xx.29.2002
|
1869050
|
WHAT-JUST-HAPPENED-support for NICs
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for WJH on NICs. WJH allows visibility of dropped packets and their contents to increase ability for analysis and debugging. WJH is a service in devlink context and it is already implemented in the switch.
Note: processing dropped packets (even for visibility purposes) may cause a degradation in performance and leaves the driver vulnerable for malicious attacks. The feature is disabled by default.
Devlink provides an infrastructure called devlink trap which allow a device to register / unregister and to enable / disable traps. Devlink traps also provide traps grouping and policing. The trapped packets are monitored and then forward to the drop monitor. Drop monitor is used to send notifications to user space about dropped packets.
Note: For this release, WJH support for NICs will not implement Policy.
|
Devlink infrastructure
|
N/A
|
1839182
|
Synchronize Hardware Clock to PTP Signal on ConnectX-6 DX
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for the hardware clock device to be adjusted and provide timestamps which are translated into real-time nanoseconds. This can be used by the driver for PTP protocol.
|
rdma-core v34
|
xx.28.1002
|
Core Features
|
2479696
|
Flex IO
|
[ConnectX-7 and above] Added support for auxiliary processor on NICs called Flex IO. It is possible to open a dedicated CQ for this processor in order to trigger it. This requires support for opening a CQ without a valid EQ number when the following conditions are met: (1) HCA_CAP.apu = 1, (2) apu_thread_cq = 1 in CQC. In such a case, EQ number should be set to 0xFFs on CQ creation.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2392058
|
ODP Locking Optimization
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for cleanup of the synchronize_srcu() from the ODP flow because it was a time consuming part of dereg_mr.
Note: This only affects the driver and not the firmware.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2359452
|
NDR Speed
|
[ConnectX-7] Added support for NDR Speed (400Gb/s InfiniBand rate) in mlx5 driver.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2320662
|
DCT Support for Connection Establishment with RDMA_CM
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for the dv APIs to allocate/deallocate a unique QP number that can be used as DC QPN in RDMA_CM connection establishment.
|
rdma-core v34
|
xx.29.2002
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
2330345
|
Connection Tracking Window Validation
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for ASO connection tracking of action creation and modification. This action allows performing TCP connection tracking using hardware offloads. Using this offload, the validity of the connection state of the incoming or outgoing packets on this TCP connection can be examined. Also added the ability for an ASO CT action created on one GVMI to be used on different GVMI.
|
rdma-core v34
|
xx30.1004
|
2275829
|
mlx5dv_dr API Support for GTP-U Extension Header
|
[ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-6 Dx] A dded mlx5dv_dr API support for matching on a new field "gtpu_first_ext_dw_0". This field enables packet filtering based on the GTP-U first extension header (first dword only).
To enable parsing of tunnel GTP-U extension header, run the following command. ./cloud_fw_reset.py FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=3.
|
rdma-core v34
|
xx.29.1016
|
2264190
|
Modifying GTPU TEID
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and BlueField-2] Added support to modify GTPU TEID. This support is experimental. Modifying TEID requires configuring flex parser.
|
rdma-core v34
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.11
|
Internal Ref.
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
Core Features
|
2329342
|
Auxiliary Bus in mlx5 Driver
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Updated mlx5 driver to use auxiliary bus in order to integrate different driver components into driver core and optimize module load/unload sequences.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
2263652
|
TX CQE Error Resiliency
|
[ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro] Added TX CQE error resiliency on mlx4 driver. When error CQE was found while polling TX CQ, the QP is in error state and all posted WQEs generated error CQEs without any data transmitted. Added resiliency flow to handle it by reopening the channels.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2143621
|
TX Port Timestamping for PTP Packets
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for TX Port Timestamping for PTP Packets.Transmitted packet timestamping accuracy can be improved when using timestamp generated at the port level instead of timestamp generated when CQE is generated.
TX port timestamping better reflects the actual time of a packet's transmit and has less jitter.
As part of the feature, the driver is to open a special SQ per TC (PTP SQ).
The driver is to steer the following streams to these special SQs:
1. SKBTX_HW_TSTAMP was set at tx_flag (SO_TIMESTAMPING was set via setsockopt() or similar)
2. Packet type is (a) non-IP, with EtherType of PTP over IEEE 802.3 (0x88f7) or (b) UDP over IPv4/IPv6.
By default, the feature is disabled (to avoid the extra memory allocated for these SQs).
The feature can be enabled/disabled by the following command:
ethtool --set-priv-flags <ifs-name> tx_port_ts on / off.
|
N/A
|
xx.29.1016
|
RDMA Features
|
2256043
|
Multi-Application QoS
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for configuring QoS on a single QP or on a group of QPs.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA UserSpace (RDMA-Core) Features
|
2315048
|
mlx5dv API
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for mlx5dv API to modify the configured UDP source port for RoCE packets of a given RC/UC QP when QP is in RTS state.
|
rdma-core v33
|
xx.29.1016
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
1884522
|
Kernel Software Managed Flow Steering (SMFS) Performance
|
[ConnectX-5, ConnectX-6 Dx & BlueField, BlueField-2] Improved the performance of Kernel software steering by reducing its memory consumption.
|
rdma-core v33
|
N/A
|
2254030
|
mlx5dv_dr API Matching on Geneve Tunnel
|
[ConnectX-5, ConnectX-6 Dx & BlueField, BlueField-2] Added support for the option to match mlx5dv_dr API on Geneve tunnel using a dynamic flex parser. The option header consists of class, type, length, and data. The parser should be configured using the devx command, after which a rule can be created to match on parser ID and data.
|
rdma-core v33
|
N/A
|
2239811
|
Pop/Push VLAN
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Enabled pop VLAN action in TX and push VLAN action in RX. This will allow the host to send and receive packets with a VLAN, but, in steering, this VLAN can be removed or replaced.
|
rdma-core v33
|
N/A
|
2238570
|
mlx5dv_dr API ASO First Hit
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx & BlueField-2] Added support for ASO first hit using the mlx5dv_dr API which allows for tracking rule hits by packets. When a packet hits a rule with the ASO first-hit action, a flag is set indicating this event and the original value of the flag is copied to one of the C registers.
|
rdma-core v33
|
xx.29.1016
|
2228100
|
mlx5dv_dr API ASO Flow Meter
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx & BlueField-2] Added support for ASO flow meter using the mlx5dv_dr API which allows for monitoring the packet rate for specific flows. When a packet hits a flow that is connected to a flow meter, the rate of packets through this meter is evaluated and the packet is marked with a color copied into one of the C registers.. It is marked according to the current rate compared to the reference rate.
|
rdma-core v33
|
xx.31.10xx
|
2154380
|
Software Steering Parallel Rules Insertion
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx & BlueField-2] Added support for a locking mechanism to enable parallel insertion of rules into the software steering using the mlx5dv_dr API. The parallel insertion improves the insertion rate and takes place when adding RX and TX rules via the FDB domain.
|
rdma-core v33
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.10
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP Features
|
2282002
|
IPv6 TOS Rewrite
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading TOS value rewrite for IPv6 packets.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2275891
|
Connection Tracking with Hairpin
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for adding connection-tracking rules on virtual functions (VF) in order to forward traffic from one VF to the other.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.4000
|
1890766
|
Connection Tracking with Hairpin
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for adding connection-tracking rules on uplinks in order to forward traffic from one uplink to the other.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2234654
|
TC Trap
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading TC trap actions, allowing for redirection of packets to slow path (software).
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1750259
|
SR-IOV Live Migration
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for performing a live migration for a VM with an SR-IOV NIC VF attached to it and with minimal to no traffic disruption. This feature is supported in SwitchDev mode; enabling users to fully leverage VF TC/OVS offloads, where the failover inbox driver is in the Guest VM, and the bonding driver is in the Hypervisor. Note that you must use the latest QEMU and libvirt from the Upstream github.com sources.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Core Features
|
1995519
|
Command Interface Resiliency From A Lost Interrupt
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for command interface resiliency from a lost interrupt, which manually polls the command EQ in case of a command timeout.
If the resiliency mechanism finds non-handled EQE (due to a lost interrupt), it will consume it and return the actual status to the caller.
Without this feature, when the driver detects a command interface command timeout, it warns the user and returns a timeout error to the caller and the entry of the command is not evacuated (because only real event interrupt can clear a command interface entry). If the hardware event interrupt never arrives, this entry is left unused forever. Because command interface entries are limited, the ability to post a new command can eventually be lost. In addition, if the driver does not consume the EQE of the lost interrupt and rearm of EQ, no new interrupts will arrive for other completed commands.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1959838
|
Firmware Live Patching
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for firmware live patching, which allows to update firmware without reset and applies to minor changes in firmware. The firmware checks if the firmware diff can be applied by live patching.
|
iproute2 v5.10
|
xx.28.2006
|
1889839
|
Firmware Reset on Devlink
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for initiating NIC firmware reset for a firmware upgrade through the devlink tool.
|
iproute2 v5.10
|
xx.28.2006
|
1869155
|
Multi-Host Reset
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for multi-host firmware reset for firmware upgrades. When a new firmware was burnt on flash and is pending activation, the multi-host reset loads the new firmware. If no new firmware is pending, the current firmware image will be reloaded from flash.
|
iproute2 v5.10
|
xx.28.2006
|
NetDev Features
|
2176729
|
CQE Compression Multi-Strides
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for RX CQE compression for multi-strides packets.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2145391
|
IPsec Crypto Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Lx and above] Added support for IPsec crypto offload. IPsec offload is a set of features aimed at reducing the CPU overhead of using IPsec. It targets the heavy crypto (encryption/decryption) operation, offloading them to the hardware. Connectx6-Lx is the first ASIC to support IPsec crypto offload and handles all encryption, decryption, and authentication, leaving the rest (replay, encapsulation, and decapsulation) to the software IPsec implementation. This approach benefits from increased flexibility in software, at the cost of some performance overhead.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.1002
|
1885835
|
Enhanced TX MPWQE
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Enhanced TX MPWQE which allows for acceleration of TX datapath by saving PCI bandwidth and CPU utilization. The savings are achieved by aggregating multiple packets into a single WQE. The feature is driven by xmit_more for certain traffic types, such as UDP.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2149631
|
Memory Consumption of Memory Registration
|
[ALL] Added support for optimization of memory consumption of memory registration. Without this change, a huge pages system with 2MB page size would have a memory consumption of x512).
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2048075
|
Query GID API
|
[ALL] Added support for a new query GID API which works over ioctl and allows querying a single GID entry by its port and GID index or querying all the GID tables of a specific device. This is much faster than querying it over sysfs.
|
rdma-core v32
|
N/A
|
1974041
|
ODP On Demand Synchronization
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support to expose an option to prefetch ODP MR without faulting. This enables updating the device page table with the presenting CPU pages and reducing page faults in the system.
|
rdma-core v32
|
N/A
|
Steering UserSpace Features
|
2228217
|
Remote Mirroring
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for remote mirroring, which allows for duplication of packets to multiple different destinations as well as performing a variety of different actions per destination.
|
rdma-core v32
|
N/A
|
2068596
|
Software Steering
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added support for software steering on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards in the user-space RDMA-Core library through the mlx5dv_dr API.
|
rdma-core v32
|
N/A
|
2066943
|
Sampling Action on Direct Rule API
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Direct Rule (DR) API, enabling sampling action to allow duplication and sampling of a ratio of the traffic. The API also allows to perform a set of different DR actions on the sampled traffic.
|
rdma-core v33
|
xx.28.1002
|
Upstream Kernel 5.9
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
NetDev Features
|
2067103
|
Relaxed Ordering
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Relaxed ordering is a PCIe feature which allows flexibility in the transaction order over the PCIe. This reduces the number of retransmissions on the lane, and increases performance up to 4 times. By default, mlx5e buffers are created with Relaxed Ordering support when firmware capabilities are supported. pci_ro_write [on/off].
Note: Some CPUs which are not listed in the kernel's blocklist may suffer from buggy implementation of relaxed ordering, in which case the user may experience a degradation in performance and even unexpected behavior. To turn off relaxed ordering: "RlxdOrd-“ : setpci -s82:00.0 CAP_EXP+8.w=294e
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1888097
|
Devlink Port Health Reporters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added per-port reporters to devlink health to manage per-port health activities. Users can now access the devlink port reporters by specifying the port index in addition to the device devlink name through the devlink health commands API. This update was first introduced in iproute2 v5.8. As part of this feature, mlx5e Tx and Rx reporters are now redefined as devlink port reporters. For examples, please see devlink-health manpage.
|
iproute2 v5.9
|
N/A
|
1821120
|
TLS RX Hardware Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx and above] Added beta-level support for hardware offload decryption of TLS traffic over crypto-enabled ConnectX-6 Dx NICs and above.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.2006
|
RDMA Features
|
2067098
|
CQ and QP Context Exposure
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Exposed QP, CQ and key context in raw format via RDMA tool.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.0214
|
2056081
|
IPoIB QP Number Creation
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Enabled setting the QP number of an IPoIB PKey interface in Enhanced mode. This is done using the standard ip link add command while padding the hardware address of the newly created interface. The QP number is the 2nd-4th bytes. To enable the feature, the MKEY_BY_NAME configuration should firstly be enabled in NVCONFIG.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2047060
|
RoCE Selective Repeat
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] This feature introduces a new QP retransmission mode in RoCE in which dropped packet recovery is done by re-sending the packet instead of re-sending the PSN window only (Go-Back-N protocol). This feature is enabled by default when RDMA-CM is being used and both connection nodes support it.
|
rdma-core v31
|
xx.27.1016
|
1955266
|
Shared PD
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the ability to share a PD between processes for RDMA usage. This feature is particularly critical for business logic solutions that are based on multi-process designs, such as:
|
rdma-core v31
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.8
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1752536
|
MPLS-over-UDP Hardware Offload Support
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for encap/decap hardware offload of IPv4 traffic over MPLS-over-UDP. This can be used in networks with MPLS routers to achieve more efficient routing.
|
iproute2 v5.8
|
N/A
|
NVMe Features
|
1915224
|
Metadata/T10-PI Offload Support for NVMe over Fabrics (RDMA) Host and Target
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for providing offloaded end-to-end data integrity and validation according to T10-PI standard, also known as Metadata in NVMe specification.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Steering Features
|
2077839
|
Software Steering Support for Memory Reclaiming
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for reclaiming device memory to the system when it is not in use. This feature is disabled by default and can be enabled using the command mlx5dv_dr_domain_set_reclaim_device_memory().
|
rdma-core v30
|
N/A
|
1899086
|
mlx5dv_dr Memory Allocation
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Reduced memory allocation time when using the mlx5dv_dr API. This is particularly significant for the first inserted rules on which memory is allocated.
|
rdma-core v30
|
N/A
|
1894989
|
Default Miss Action Support
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for a new API for creating a Default Miss Action to achieve better performance. When a packet is matched with the default "miss action", the packet will be steered to the default "miss" of the steering domain.
|
rdma-core v30
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2053467
|
mlx5dv Helper APIs for Tx Affinity Port Selection
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the following mlx5dv helper APIs which enable the user application to query or set a QP's Tx affinity port number in a LAG configuration.
|
rdma-core v31
|
xx.28.0214
|
2051494
|
RDMA Tx Steering
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Enabled RDMA Tx steering flow table. Rules in this flow table will allow for steering transmitted RDMA traffic.
|
rdma-core v30
|
xx.28.xxxx
|
1919657
|
RDMA-CM Enhanced Connection Establishment (ECE)
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for allowing automatic enabling/disabling of vendor specific features during connection establishment between network nodes, which is performed over RDMA-CM messaging interface.
|
rdma-core v31
|
xx.28.xxxx
|
1888194
|
RDMA-CM Path Alignment
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for RoCE network path alignment between RDMA-CM message and QP data. The drivers and network components in RoCE calculate the same hash results for egress port selection both on the NICs and the switches.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.0214
|
1888159
|
RDMA-CM Disassociate Support
|
[All] Added support for connecting kernel and RDMA-CM in a reliable way based on device index.
|
rdma-core v30
|
N/A
|
1779659
|
RoCEv2 Flow Label and UDP Source Port Definition
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] This feature provides flow label and UDP source port definition in RoCE v2. Those fields are used to create entropy for network routes (ECMP), load balancers and 802.3ad link aggregation switching that are not aware of RoCE headers.
|
rdma-core v30
|
xx.24.0222
|
Upstream Kernel 5.7
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
ASAP2 Features
|
2074669
|
TC Query Stats and Flow Insertion Dependency Removal
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Optimized the kernel's TC subsystem to use fine-grained per-action locks instead of global RTNL lock when constructing flow-action intermediate representation for the driver. This change allows for rules insertion to run in parallel with rule dump, which significantly improves performance of live Open vSwitch system.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1818081
|
Hairpin Support in Switch Mode
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for receiving tunneled traffic from the uplink port, after which it can be decapsulated and sent them back to the uplink port, possibly encapsulated with new tunnel information.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.1000
|
1765236
|
Connection Tracking Offload
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading TC filters containing connection tracking matches and actions.
|
OVS v2.13 + iproute2 v5.4.0
|
xx.26.1040
|
Core Features
|
1928787
|
Firmware Reactivation
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for safely inserting consecutive firmware images without the need to reset the NIC in between.
|
N/A
|
xx.28.1000
|
Steering Features
|
1997168
|
GPRS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) Header
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for matching (filtering) GTP header-based packets using mlx5dv_dr API over user-space RDMA-Core library.
|
rdma-core v29
|
N/A
|
RDMA Features
|
2067127
|
Custom Parent-Domain Allocators for CQ
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Enabled specific custom allocations for CQs.
|
rdma-core v29
|
N/A
|
1890393
|
RDMA-CM DevX Support
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for DevX in RDMA-CM applications.
|
rdma-core v29
|
N/A
|
1830364
|
Packet Pacing DevX Support
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Enabled RiverMax to work over DevX with packet pacing functionality by exposing a few DV APIs from rdma-core to enable allocating/destroying a packet pacing index.
For further details on usage, see man page for: mlx5dv_pp_alloc() and mlx5dv_pp_free().
|
rdma-core v29
|
xx.27.1016
|
NetDev Features
|
1888096
|
Devlink Port Support in Non-representor Mode
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for viewing the mlx5e physical devlink ports using the 'devlink port' command. This also may affect network interface names, if predictable naming scheme is configured. Suffix indicating a port number will be added to interface name.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1888020
|
Get FEC Status on PAM4/50G
|
[ConnectX-6 & ConnectX-6-Dx] Allowed configuration of Reed Solomon and Low Latency Reed Solomon over PAM4 link modes.
|
ethtool v5.5
|
N/A
|
1702814/1702706
|
Devlink Health Dump
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the devlink health dump show command in the Rx and Tx reporters. The dump contains the content given by the firmware for wqump/rxdump/sxdump in binary format. The user can retrieve the binary data via devlink (v5.3 and on) and use a NVIDIA parsing tool to analyze the dump.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
xx.27.1016
|
Upstream Kernel 5.6
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1978779
|
ODP Huge Pages Support
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Enabled ODP MR to work with huge pages by exposing IBV_ACCESS_HUGETLB access flag to indicate MR range mapping by huge pages. This flag is applicable only with conjunction of IBV_ACCESS_ON_DEMAND.
|
rdma-core v28
|
N/A
|
1973016
|
RoCE Accelerator Counters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the following RoCE accelerator counters:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1885435
|
vhost Data Path Acceleration (vDPA)
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support to enable mapping the Virtio access region (VAR) to be used for doorbells by vDPA applications. Specifically, the following DV APIs were introduced (see man page for more details): mlx5dv_alloc_var() mlx5dv_free_var().
|
rdma-core v28
|
xx.27.1016
|
1882973
|
Memory Region
|
[All] Added support for the user to register memory regions with a relaxed ordering access flag. This can enhance performance, depending on architecture and scenario.
|
rdma-core v28
|
xx.27.1016
|
1769019
|
Kernel Recommendation on User Memory
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the Kernel to advise on the user memory region that is registered in the HCA. In order to be able to use this functionality, virtual address and memory key must be known to the caller.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1711108
|
User Memory Kernel Registration
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the Kernel to register user virtual memory in the HCA. This requires the user to pass the address and size of the memory to the kernel in some way and the kernel must register the memory from the contexts of the user process.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Steering Features
|
1961704
|
Kernel Software Steering Remote Mirroring
|
[ConnectX-5] Added kernel support for OVS remote mirroring to allow hardware traffic mirroring to multiple ports.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1915174
|
Kernel Software Steering for Connection Tracking (CT)
|
[ConnectX-5] Added required kernel software steering support for CT.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1840759
|
Userspace Software Steering Debugging API
|
[ConnectX-5] Added support for software steering to dump flows for debugging purposes in the user-space RDMA-Core library through the mlx5dv_dr API.
|
rdma-core v28
|
N/A
|
1754441
|
Discards Counters[1]
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Exposed rx_prio[p]_discards discard counters per priority that count the number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on the physical port.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
2042124
|
Devlink Health State Notifications
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for receiving notifications on devlink health state changes when an error is reported or recovered by one of the reporters. These notifications can be seen using the userspace ‘devlink monitor’ command.
|
iproute2 v5.6
|
N/A
|
1996062
|
mlx5e Max Combined Channels
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Increased the driver’s maximal combined channels value from 64 to 128 (however, note that OOB value will not cross 64). 128 is the upper bound. Lower maximal value can be seen on the host, depending on the number of cores and MSIX's configured by the firmware.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.5
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1895928
|
Resource Allocation on External Memory
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support to enable overriding mlx5 internal allocations in order to let applications allocate some resources on external memory, such as that of the GPU. The above is achieved by extending the parent domain object with custom allocation callbacks. Currently supported verbs objects are: QP, DBR, RWQ, SRQ.
|
rdma-core v27
|
N/A
|
1756530
|
ODP Diagnostic counters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added ODP diagnostics counters for the following items per MR (Memory Region) within IB/mlx5 driver:
|
iproute v5.4
|
N/A
|
1747149
|
Performance Improvements
|
[ConnectX-4 and above]
|
N/A
|
xx.26.1040
|
1686052
|
RoCE Disablement
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the option to disable RoCE traffic handling. This enables forwarding of traffic over UDP port 4791 that is handled as RoCE traffic when RoCE is enabled. When RoCE is disabled, there is no GID table, only Raw Ethernet QP type is supported and RoCE traffic is handled as regular Ethernet traffic.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
rdma-core Only Features[1]
|
1871545
|
Hardware Clock Exposure
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for querying the adapter clock via mlx5dv_query_device.
|
rdma-core v27
|
N/A
|
Steering Features
|
1915338
|
Direct Verbs Support for Batch Counters on Root Table
|
[ConnectX-5] Added support for mlx5dv_dr API to set batch counters for root tables.
|
rdma-core v27
|
N/A
|
1907530
|
Modify Header
|
[ConnectX-5 & BlueField] Added support for mlx5dv_dr_actions to support up to 32 modify actions.
|
rdma-core v27
|
N/A
|
1757878
|
GENEVE Encap/Decap Rules Offload
|
[ConnectX-5] Added support for GENEVE encapsulation/decapsulation rules offload using software steering.
|
rdma-core v27
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1920181
|
OVS-Kernel ToS Rewrite
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Type of Service (ToS) rewrite in the OVS-Kernel.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.4
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1717501
|
RDMA_Rx RoCE Flow Steering Support
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Extended support for mlx5 with RDMA_RX RoCE flow steering to DevX objects.
|
rdma-core v26
|
xx.26.1000
|
1747205
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Extended support for mlx5 with RDMA_RX RoCE flow steering to QP objects.
|
rdma-core v26
|
xx.26.1000
|
1821108
|
ODP Support over DC Transport
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for On-Demand-Paging over DC transport.
|
rdma-core v26
|
N/A
|
Steering Features
|
1751025
|
Push/Pop VLAN over Software Steering
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support to pop and push VLAN actions in software steering in SwitchDev mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1762181
|
Flow and Recycle Counters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for a pool of flow counters, based on flow counter bulks, with the option to acquire and release flow counters from and to the pool. This shortens the time needed to allocate a flow counter using a FW command.
The effective memory footprint of a flow counter is also increased by 10% thanks to this feature.
|
N/A
|
16.25.1000
|
1703811
|
Kernel Software Steering for eSwitch
|
[ConnectX-5] Added software steering capabilities to the SR-IOV eSwitch in SwitchDev mode. Software steering enables better rules update rate compared to the current firmware-based solution. This is achieved by performing calculations on the main CPU which allows for higher update rates.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
1700763
|
PF to Show VF Counters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the VF to send real-time rings statistics (Rx/Tx packets/bytes) to the PF over HyperV PCI configuration channel. These statistics can be monitored via perfmon tool.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1821239
|
Ethtool Counters
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added counter dev_out_of_buffer to ethtool statistics to count the number of times there was no enough buffer allocated to the device internal queue.
|
N/A
|
xx.26.1040
|
1821554
|
IP-in-IP Tunnel Offload for Checksum and TSO
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for the driver to offload checksum and TSO in IP-in-IP tunnels.
|
N/A
|
xx.26.4012
|
1858107
|
AF_XDP need_wakeup Flag Support
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added driver support for the flag "need_wakeup" in AF_XDP Tx and FILL rings. When both the AF_XDP application and the driver support this flag, the driver is able to signal to the application when it needs to invoke a syscall to wake the driver explicitly, and when it needs not. This significantly improves single-core performance by reducing resource contention and avoiding wasting resources on busy polling and context switches.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1821229
|
VF LAG Load Balancing
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] When VF LAG is in use, round-robin the Tx affinity of channels among the different ports, if supported by the firmware, enables all SQs of a channel to share the same port affinity. This allows the distribution of traffic sent from a VF between two ports, as well as round-robin the starting port among VFs to distribute traffic originating from single-core VMs.
|
N/A
|
xx.26.1040
|
1760559
|
Virtual Output Queuing (VoQ) Counters
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Exposed rx_prio[p]_buf_discard, rx_prio[p]_wred_discard and rx_prio[p]_marked firmware counters that count the number of packets that were dropped due to insufficient resources.
|
N/A
|
See note below1
|
1821559
|
IP-in-IP RSS Offload
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for receive side scaling (RSS) offload in IP-in-IP (IPv4 and IPv6).
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1782820
|
Devlink Health Reporters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for monitoring and recovering from errors that occur on the Rx queue, such as CQE errors and timeout.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1 ConnectX-6 Dx FW version supporting this feature is not available yet.
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1682148
|
Parallel TC Rules Insertion
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Removed global RTNL lock dependency in the kernel and in mlx5 TC layers to allow updating parallel TC rules.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1767933
|
Offloading Ingress Rate Control Offload on E-Switch Ports
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for configuring the ingress rate of an E-Switch port. This is achieved by the ability to control the transmit rate of a virtual function whose data appears at the ingress of the Switch port. Thus, controlling the VF Tx rate effectively controls the ingress rate of an E-Switch Port.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.3
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1755657
|
Device Emulation Infrastructure
|
[BlueField] Added support for Device Emulation in BlueField. This mechanism allows function-A to perform operations "on behalf" of function-B. The emulation manager creates a channel (named VHCA_TUNNEL general object) that acts as the direct command interface between the emulated function host and the HCA hardware. The emulation software creates this tunnel for every managed function and issues commands via the DevX general command interface.
|
N/A
|
xx.26.1040
|
1711102
|
DevX Async Events Support
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for reading device events over DevX API.
|
rdma-core v25
|
xx.25.1020
|
1686017
|
QP Counters and Firmware Errors per PID
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] QP counters and flow counters are now set per Process ID (PID) to allow better visibility of RDMA error states. Users will be able to manually tune the Q counter to monitor specific QPs, or automatically monitor QPs according to predefined criteria, such as the QP type.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
xx.25.1020
|
1679990
|
Dynamic Interrupt Moderation for RDMA Kernel
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added dynamic interrupt moderation (DIM) library for RDMA to improve bandwidth and reduce CPU overhead.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
N/A
|
1160889
|
Signature Offload Kernel Verbs Enhancements
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added a new API which enables posting a single WR that completes the Protection Information (PI) operation internally. This reduces CPU utilization for posting and processing multiple WRs and improves performance by choosing the optimal mkey for the hardware according to the buffer memory layout.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1704114
|
Message Signaled Interrupts-X (MSI-X) Vectors
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for using a single MSI-X vector for all control event queues instead of one MSI-X vector per queue in a virtual function driver. This frees extra MSI-X vectors to be used for completion event queue, allowing for additional traffic channels in the network device.
|
N/A
|
xx.26.1040
|
NetDev Features
|
1750279
|
Firmware Flash Update via Devlink
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the option to update the firmware image in the flash using the devlink tool.
Usage: devlink dev flash <dev> file <file_name>.mfa2
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
xx.25.1020
|
1747672
|
Firmware Versions Query via Devlink
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the option to query for running and stored firmware versions using devlink tool.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
N/A
|
1706472
|
Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) Optimization
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Improved GSO workload performance by decreasing doorbells usage to the minimum required.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1704398
|
Devlink Firmware Fatal Errors Handling
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for the driver to detect firmware fatal errors and initiate CR-Dump and recovery flow.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
N/A
|
1700834
|
AF_XDP Socket Zero Copy
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added zero-copy support for AF_XDP sockets to improve performance.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1700781
|
Devlink Health CR-Space Dump
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the option to dump configuration space via the devlink tool to improve debuggability.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
N/A
|
1610373
|
TLS TX Hardware Offload
|
[ConnectX-6 Dx] Added support for hardware offload encryption of kTLS traffic to improve performance.
Note: This is an infrastructure feature only, to enable future support for ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
|
N/A
|
xx.26.1040
|
1186273
|
Devlink Health Firmware Core Dump
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for dumping firmware core data via the devlink tool to improve debuggability.
Note that to allow firmware core dumping, FW Tracer should be enabled.
|
iproute2 v5.3
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1767550
|
Dual-Port RoCE Support
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Enabled simultaneous operation of dual-port RoCE and Ethernet in SwitchDev mode.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.6000
|
1765208
|
Geneve Encap/Decap Rules Offload
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Geneve encapsulation/decapsulation rules offload.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1020
|
1693782
|
VLAN PUSH/POP Offload (VGT)
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Allowed offload of VLAN push/pop operations on both transmitted and received packets.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1020
|
Upstream Kernel 5.2
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1688852
|
DevX Representors
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Changed InfiniBand representors into a single InfiniBand device with multiple ports, where each port represents a different virtual function (port 1 is for the uplink), to allow DevX control by exposing a further uniformed software model.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1020
|
1706795
|
Userspace Software Steering for eSwitch
|
[ConnectX-5] Added software steering capabilities to the SR-IOV eSwitch. Software steering enables better rules insertion rate compared to the current firmware-based solution. This is achieved by performing calculations on the main CPU which allows for higher insertion rates.
|
rdma-core v24
|
xx.25.1020
|
1686065
|
Userspace Software Steering for NICs
|
[ConnectX-5] Added software steering capabilities to NIC Rx/Tx. Software steering enables better rules insertion rate compared to the current firmware-based solution. This is achieved by performing calculations on the main CPU which allows for higher insertion rates. This solution was designed to work with Virtio DPDK.
Note: Support will be enabled by default once the support for GID change is added.
|
rdma-core v24
|
xx.25.1020
|
rdma-core Only Features[1]
|
1677617
|
Dynamic Connection (DC) Data Path
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added DC QP data-path support using new Send APIs introduced in Direct Verbs (DV).
|
rdma-core v24
|
N/A
|
1686034
|
Send APIs
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Introduced a new set of QP Send operations (APIs) that allow extensibility for new Send opcodes.
|
rdma-core v24
|
N/A
|
1705623
|
User-Mode Memory Registration (UMR)
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Enabled registration of memory patterns that can be used for future RDMA operations.
|
rdma-core v24
|
xx.25.1020
|
[1] These features require rdma-core update only - no kernel update needed.
|
NetDev Features
|
1705845
|
XDP Inline Transmission of Small Packets
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for when forwarding packets with XDP, a packet smaller than 256 bytes would be sent inline within its WQE Tx descriptor for better performance. The number of packets that are transmitted inline depends on CPUs load, where lower load leads to a higher number of inline transmission.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1706862
|
EEPROM Device Thresholds via Ethtool
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support to read additional EEPROM information from high pages of modules such as SFF-8436 and SFF-8636. Such information can be:
1. Application Select table
2. User writable EEPROM
3. Thresholds and alarms - Ethtool dump works on active cables only (e.g. optic), but thresholds and alarms can be read with “offset” and “length” parameters in any cable by running:
ethtool -m <DEVNAME> offset X length Y
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1699196
|
PCIe Power State
|
[ConnectX-6] Added support for the following PCIe power state indications to be printed to dmesg:
1. Info message #1: PCIe slot power capability was not advertised.
2. Warning message: Detected insufficient power on the PCIe slot (xxxW).
3. Info message #2: PCIe slot advertised sufficient power (xxxW).
When indication #1 or #2 appear in dmesg, user should make sure to use a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1020
|
1535442
|
Multiple Outstanding UMR Posts
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Added support for multiple outstanding UMR posts in order to allow faster gap closure between consuming Multi-Packet WQEs (MPWQEs) and re-posting them back into the WQ. This improves Rx packet rate on Striding RQ as it solves scaling and stability issues.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1703927
|
GENEVE Tunnel Stateless Offload
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation (GENEVE) tunneled hardware offload of TSO, CSUM and RSS.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1699405
|
VLAN Rewrite
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading VLAN ID modify operation, allowing the user to replace the VLAN tag of the incoming frame with a user-specified VLAN tag value.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1020
|
1699042
|
VLAN Support over Uplink
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for offloading TC rules from VF representor and forwarding them to a VLAN device over the physical function (PF), and vice-versa.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Upstream Kernel 5.1
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1678107
|
SRQ and XRC Support on On Demand Paging (ODP) Memory Region (MR)
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for using ODP MR with SRQ WQEs and XRC transport.
|
rdma-core v23
|
xx.25.1000
|
1698300
|
PCI Atomic Operations
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added the ability to run atomic operations on local memory without involving verbs API or compromising the operation's atomicity.
|
rdma-core v23
|
N/A
|
1685107
|
Indirect Mkey ODP
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the ability to create indirect Mkeys with ODP support over DevX interface.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1000
|
1698230
|
DevX Asynchronous Query Commands
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for running QUERY commands over the DevX interface in an asynchronous mode. This enables applications to issue many commands in parallel while firmware processes the commands.
|
rdma-core v23
|
xx.25.1000
|
1686056
|
RDMA-CM QP Timeout Control
|
[All] Added a new option to rdma_set_option that allows applications to override the RDMA-CM's QP ACK timeout value.
|
rdma-core v23
|
N/A
|
1647527
|
Object IDs Exportation
|
[All] Added a unique ID for each verbs object to allow direct query over rdma-tool and rdma-netlink for enhanced debuggability.
|
iproute v5.1
|
N/A
|
rdma-core Only Features[1]
|
1698278
|
Implicit ODP
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for reporting implicit ODP support to user applications in order to allow better granularity over ODP creation.
|
rdma-core v23
|
N/A
|
1698290
|
RDMA-CM Application Managed QP
|
[All] Added support for the RDMA application to manage its own QPs and use RDMA-CM only for exchanging Address information.
|
rdma-core v23
|
N/A
|
1680025
|
mlx4 Internal Resources Sharing
|
[ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro] Added support for a new API for sharing internal resources, such as UAR and memory allocation, which will enable higher layers, such as DPDK, to implement a secondary process.
|
rdma-core v23
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
1700770
|
Devlink Health Utility
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for real-time alerting of functionality issues that may be found in a system component (reporter). This utility helps detect and recover from a problem with a PCI device. It provides a centralize status of drivers' health activities in the generic Devlink instance and inter alia, supports the following:
|
iproute v5.1
|
N/A
|
1698287
|
Ethtool 200Gbps
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] ConnectX-6 hardware introduces support for 200Gbps and 50Gbps-per-lane link mode. The driver supports full backward compatibility with previous configurations. Note that in order to advertise newly added link-modes, the full bitmap related to the link modes must be advertised from ethtool man page.
NOTE: This feature is firmware-dependent. Currently, ConnectX-6 Ethernet firmware supports up to 100Gbps only. Thus, this capability may not function properly using the current driver and firmware versions.
|
ethtool v5.1 (tentative)
|
xx.25.1000
|
1650372
|
Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA)
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for activating/deactivating Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA) mode on a single virtual function (VF). To turn on VEPA on the second VF, run:
bridge link dev <netdev> hwmode vepa
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1656472
|
ConnectX Device IDs
|
Added support for the following new device IDs:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1700775
|
Equal Cost Multi-Path (ECMP)
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Added support for offloading ECMP rules by tracking software multipath route and related next-hops, and reflecting this as port affinity to the hardware.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1600548
|
GRE Entropy Control
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Added support for controlling port tunnel entropy calculation in order to set the correct GRE key value.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1000
|
BlueField Features
|
1351321
|
Respsenetors for Host Physical Functions
|
[BlueField] When ECPF is the E-switch manager, ECPF driver will create a representor for the host PF in Offload mode in order to ensure secure control of the host PF traffic in a bare-metal environment.
|
N/A
|
18.24.1000
|
1351323
|
ICM Pages Allocation on Host PFs in Non Secure Mode
|
[BlueField] Added the ability to use host memory in order to increase scalability in virtual cloud scenarios where the host PF is trusted. ICM page allocation is now managed in firmware as follows:
1. Function provides pages for itself
2. PF provides pages for its VF
3. ECPF provides pages to itself and for another function
|
N/A
|
18.24.1000
|
Upstream Kernel 5.0
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Support Added in User Space Version
|
Support Added in Firmware Version
|
RDMA Features
|
1474608
|
ODP Pre-fetch
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for pre-fetching a range of an on-demand paging (ODP) memory region (MR), this way reducing latency by making pages present with RO/RW permissions before the actual IO is conducted.
|
rdma-core v22
|
N/A
|
1470521
|
HDR Link Speed Exposure
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for HDR link speed in CapabilityMask2 field in port attributes.
|
rdma-core v22
|
xx.25.1000
|
1470528
|
QP Packet Based Credit Mode
|
[ConnectX-6 and above] Added support for an alternative end-to-end credit mode for QP creation. Credits transported from the responder to the requester are now issued per packet. This is particularly useful for sending large RDMA messages from HCA to switches that are short in memory.
|
rdma-core v22
|
xx.24.1000
|
1463974
|
Fragmented
QPs Buffer
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the ability to allocate a fragmented buffer to in-kernel QP creation requests, in cases of large QP size requests that used to fail due to low memory resources on the host.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1498575
|
Flow Counters Batch Query
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Allowed flow counters created with the DevX interface to be attached to flows created with the raw flow creation API.
|
rdma-core v22
|
N/A
|
1550997
|
DevX Privilege Enforcement
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Enforced DevX privilege by firmware. This enables future device functionality without the need to make driver changes unless a new privilege type is introduced.
|
N/A
|
xx.25.1000
|
1471289
|
DevX Interoperability APIs
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for modifying and/or querying for a verb object (including CQ, QP, SRQ, WQ, and IND_TBL APIs) via the DevX interface.
This enables interoperability between verbs and DevX.
|
rdma-core v22
|
xx.25.1000
|
1519601
|
Restored Verbs Fork Support
|
Re-added support for libibverbs users to open ibv_context using ibv_open_device(), call fork and continue to use that context from the fork.
|
rdma-core v22
|
N/A
|
1551627
|
rdma-core Python Bindings (Pyverbs)
|
Added support for Python API over IB verbs. Pyverbs package shortens development time and provides a comfortable API to work with.
|
rdma-core v22
|
N/A
|
NetDev Features
|
1558262
|
CQE Padding
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for padding 64B CQEs to 128B cache lines to improve performance on 128B cache line systems, such as PPC.
|
N/A
|
xx.21.1000
|
1464598
|
Counters Monitoring
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for monitoring selected counters and generating a notification event (Monitor_Counter_Change event) upon changes made to these counters.
The counters to be monitored are selected using the SET_MONITOR_COUNTER command.
|
N/A
|
xx.24.1000
|
1437218
|
Rx Hash Fields Configuration
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added the ability to configure Rx hash fields used for traffic spreading into Rx queues using ETHTOOL_SRXFH and ETHTOOL_GRXFH ethtool commands. Built-in Receive Side Scaling (RSS) profiles can now be changed on the following traffic types: UDP4, UDP6, TCP4 and TCP6. This configuration affects both outer and inner headers.
|
ethtool v2.6.33
|
N/A
|
1190960
|
XDP Multi-Packet Tx Work Queue Element (WQE)
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for Multi-Packet Tx WQEs in XDP transmit flows to work with a new and improved WQE layout that describes several packets.This saves PCI bandwidth and transactions, and improves transmit packet rate.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
ASAP2 Features
|
1082182
|
VF LAG
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Added support for High Availability and load balancing for Virtual Functions of different physical ports in SwitchDev SR-IOV mode.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1441639
|
Remote Mirroring
|
[ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for additional mirroring output in SwitchDev mode. The mirroring port may either be a local or a remote VF, using VxLAN or GRE encapsulations.
|
OVS v2.10.90
|
xx.24.1000
|
GRE HW Offloading
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Added the ability to offload TC filters set on GRE interfaces to NICs that support ASAP2.
|
- OVS v2.10.90
- iproute v5.0
|
xx.24.1000
|
1592719
|
VxLAN/GRE Tunneling over VLAN
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Added support for VxLAN and GRE tunnel encap/decap offload over Ethernet tagged packets.
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
1306741
|
Uplink Representors
|
[ConnectX-4 Lx and above] Exposed PF (uplink) representors in SwitchDev mode, similarly to VF representors, as an infrastructure improvement for SmartNICs.
|
N/A
|
N/A