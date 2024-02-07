universe-api-gateway
universe-api-gateway is a gateway for Universe APIs exposed by infrastructure control-plane.
API-gateway responsibility:
TLS termination
GRPC requests routing
Logging
universe-api-gateway is an entry point for all Universe GRPC APIs.
universe-api-gateway is configured instance of Envoy Proxy
Main registry:
harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-api-gateway:0.5.0-dev
Alternative registry:
nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-api-gateway:0.5.0-dev
universe-api-gateway reads settings from ConfigMap which mounted as volume to the Envoy POD
