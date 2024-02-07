Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-api-gateway

universe-api-gateway

universe-api-gateway is a gateway for Universe APIs exposed by infrastructure control-plane.

API-gateway responsibility:

  • TLS termination

  • GRPC requests routing

  • Logging

universe-api-gateway is an entry point for all Universe GRPC APIs.

universe-api-gateway is configured instance of Envoy Proxy

Repository

Images

Main registry:

harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-api-gateway:0.5.0-dev

Alternative registry:

nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-api-gateway:0.5.0-dev

Parameters

universe-api-gateway reads settings from ConfigMap which mounted as volume to the Envoy POD
Previous universe-infra-admin-controller
Next universe-infra-provisioning-manager
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here