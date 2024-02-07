Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
universe-infra-admin-controller is a Kubernetes operator built with operator-sdk.

The operator manages namespaces for tenants and adds or removes special labels on various Kubernetes resources in the infrastructure cluster. universe-infra-admin-controller is also responsible for removal of the Tenant PODs if host and DPU ownership is transferred to another Tenant. In addition, universe-infra-admin-controller creates a Service Account with limited capabilities for each Tenant to be used in Catalog API when creating Helm Release for a Tenant.

Repository

Images

Main registry:

harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-admin-controller:0.5.0-dev

Alternative registry:

nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-admin-controller:0.5.0-dev

Parameters

Name

Description

Default value
namespace Namespace to watch for Provisioning CRs universe
