universe-infra-admin-controller
universe-infra-admin-controller is a Kubernetes operator built with operator-sdk.
The operator manages namespaces for tenants and adds or removes special labels on various Kubernetes resources in the infrastructure cluster. universe-infra-admin-controller is also responsible for removal of the Tenant PODs if host and DPU ownership is transferred to another Tenant. In addition, universe-infra-admin-controller creates a Service Account with limited capabilities for each Tenant to be used in Catalog API when creating Helm Release for a Tenant.
Main registry:
harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-admin-controller:0.5.0-dev
Alternative registry:
nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-admin-controller:0.5.0-dev
|
Name
|
Description
|
Default value
|namespace
|Namespace to watch for Provisioning CRs
|universe