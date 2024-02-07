universe-infra-resource-manager serves universe.resource.v1 GRPC API .

GRPC server includes common middlewares which run for all requests. These middlewares do common validation and provide logging for requests.

For each supported resource type IN and OUT pipelines exist. IN Pipeline provides steps to decode object spec and do basic validation and cleanup. OUT Pipeline provides steps to render Kubernetes object as a yaml string with some additional steps before for spec and status modification.