Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test  universe-infra-resource-manager

universe-infra-resource-manager

universe-infra-resource-manager serves universe.resource.v1 GRPC API .

GRPC server includes common middlewares which run for all requests. These middlewares do common validation and provide logging for requests.

For each supported resource type IN and OUT pipelines exist. IN Pipeline provides steps to decode object spec and do basic validation and cleanup. OUT Pipeline provides steps to render Kubernetes object as a yaml string with some additional steps before for spec and status modification.

Repository

Images

Main registry:

harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-resource-manager:0.5.0-dev

Alternative registry:

nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-resource-manager:0.5.0-dev

Parameters

Name

Description

Default value
bind-address GPRC server bind address, e.g.: tcp://127.0.0.1:9090, unix:///var/lib/foo tcp://:9090
Previous Infrastructure control plane components
Next universe-infra-admin-controller
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 7, 2024
content here