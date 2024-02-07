universe-infra-provisioning-controller
universe-infra-provisioning-controller is a Kubernetes operator built with operator-sdk.
The operator supports the deployment of new DPUs and ongoing updates to existing, in-use DPUs, which are the underpinning of the Universe Cloud OS.
Main registry:
harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-provisioning-controller:0.5.0-dev
Alternative registry:
nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-provisioning-controller:0.5.0-dev
|
Name
|
Description
|
Default value
|capi-namespace
|namespace for CAPI and Metal3 CRDs
|universe
|root-device-name
|device name where OS image will be deployed
|/dev/mmcblk0
|ntp-server
|NTP server used to sync DPUs time, IP or server name
|“”
|image-registry
|image registry server used for DPU to download container images
|“”
Previous universe-infra-provisioning-manager
Next universe-infra-provisioning-baremetal-operator