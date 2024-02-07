Network Operator Application Notes 23.10.0 - Sphinx Test
universe-infra-provisioning-controller

universe-infra-provisioning-controller is a Kubernetes operator built with operator-sdk.

The operator supports the deployment of new DPUs and ongoing updates to existing, in-use DPUs, which are the underpinning of the Universe Cloud OS.

Repository

Images

Main registry:

harbor.mellanox.com/cloud-orchestration-dev/universe-infra-provisioning-controller:0.5.0-dev

Alternative registry:

nvcr.io/nvstaging/doca/universe-infra-provisioning-controller:0.5.0-dev

Parameters

Name

Description

Default value
capi-namespace namespace for CAPI and Metal3 CRDs universe
root-device-name device name where OS image will be deployed /dev/mmcblk0
ntp-server NTP server used to sync DPUs time, IP or server name “”
image-registry image registry server used for DPU to download container images “”
