DPU Provisioning Troubleshooting

Symptoms

When you try to provision DPU with an error provisioning script, this will set state of BMH to “provisioning error”. The de-provisioning phase may get stuck in deleting BMH.

Resolution

Applying the following patch to skip the de-provisioning phase when deleting the DPU:

Copy Copied! kubectl patch bmh <baremetalhost-cr-name> -n <universe> -p '{"spec":{"automatedCleaningMode":"disabled"}}' --type="merge" kubectl delete dpu <dpu-cr-name> -n universe