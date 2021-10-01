MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MC2210310 is a QSFP+ VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) active optical cable (AOC) designed for use in 40GbE Ethernet systems.

The MC2210310 AOC offers high port density and configurability, and a much longer reach than passive copper cables in the data centers. Since the AOC is hot pluggable, it is easy to install and replace.

The MC2210310 has a standard SFF-8665 compliant QSFP+ port on the electrical side towards the host system. It contains four multi-mode fibers (MMF) optic transceivers per end, each operating at data rates of up to 10.3125Gb/s. This integrated cable solution provides reliable transport for aggregate data rates of up to 40Gb/s.

NVIDIA unique-quality active fiber cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.