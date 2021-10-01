MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MC2210310 is a QSFP+ VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) active optical cable (AOC) designed for use in 40GbE Ethernet systems.

The MC2210310 AOC offers high port density and configurability, and a much longer reach than passive copper cables in the data centers. Since the AOC is hot pluggable, it is easy to install and replace.

The MC2210310 has a standard SFF-8665 compliant QSFP+ port on the electrical side towards the host system. It contains four multi-mode fibers (MMF) optic transceivers per end, each operating at data rates of up to 10.3125Gb/s. This integrated cable solution provides reliable transport for aggregate data rates of up to 40Gb/s.

NVIDIA unique-quality active fiber cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

image2021-10-6_11-8-23.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Up to 100Gb/s data rate

  • Up to 40GbE or 40Gb/s data rate

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude

  • 0.8W power consumption at low Rx output amplitude

  • SFF-8685 and SFF-8436 compliant

  • IEEE 802.3ba 40GbE compliant

  • Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

  • 3.3V power supply

  • Hot pluggable

  • Class 1 laser safety

  • Up to 100 meters in length

  • Standard multimode fiber

  • RoHS compliant

  • Plenum rated (OFNP)

  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface
