MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications

Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description of change

1.7

Oct. 2021

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to on-line file. Removed BER bullet.

1.6

Jul. 17, 2018

New document format.
Introduction – Updated text.
Label Descriptions – Updated.
Regulatory Compliance and Classification – Updated.

1.5

May 30, 2018

Removed MFA130X-BXXXX in the title.

1.4

Mar. 22, 2018

‎Ordering Information - Removed MFA130X-BXXXX.

1.3

January 2016

Updated Operational Specifications
Updated Electrical Specifications
Added Back-shell Options Table
Updated Mechanical Drawing
Updated Length Measurement Schematic

1.2

March 2015

Restructuring of the document
Updated Table 7

1.1

June 2014

Added FCC Class B Notice

1.0

November 2013

First release

