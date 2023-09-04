Ordering Information
|
Ordering Part Number
|
Description
|
MC2210310-003
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
MC2210310-005
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
MC2210310-010
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
MC2210310-015
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
MC2210310-020
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
MC2210310-030
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
MC2210310-050
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
MC2210310-100
|
Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
Refer to cable length definition.