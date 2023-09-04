Ordering Information

MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
Ordering Part Number

Description

MC2210310-003

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

MC2210310-005

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

MC2210310-010

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

MC2210310-015

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

MC2210310-020

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

MC2210310-030

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

MC2210310-050

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

MC2210310-100

Active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

Refer to cable length definition.
