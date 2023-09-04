MC2210310-xxx 40GbE QSFP+ Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.5

3.9

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

3.9

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-10

70

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.15

3.3

3.45

V

Power consumption

---

0.8

1

W

Supply noise tolerance

66

---

---

mV

Power consumption

---

0.8

1

W

Supply noise tolerance

66

---

---

mV

Electrical Specifications

Parameter (per lane)

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Differential data input swing (TP1)

190

---

700

mVpp

Differential data output swing (TP4)

300

---

850

mVpp

Channel skew

---

---

1.00

ns

J2 Jitter Tolerance (TP1)

0.17

---

--

UI

J9 Jitter Tolerance (TP1)

0.29

---

---

UI

Data Dependent Pulse Width Shrinkage (DDPWS)

---

---

0.11

UI

Output transition time, 20% to 80%

28

---

---

psec

J2 Jitter Output (TP4)

---

---

0.42

UI

J9 Jitter Output (TP4)

---

---

0.65

UI

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

Option 1: 3.3mm;
Option 2: 3.0mm

mm

Minimum bend radius

35

mm

Length tolerance

Length < 5m: +300mm /-0
5m < Length < 50m: +500mm / -0
50m < Length: +1000mm /-0

m

Cable color

Length < 30m: (OM2) Orange
Length > 30m: (OM3) Aqua

Backshell Options

The customer may receive cables with one of two backshell designs. The difference between the two designs is slight, as can be seen in the following table:

Backshell Design

Cable Illustration

Option 1

Front view

image2021-10-6_11-16-34.png

Rear view

image2021-10-6_11-16-42.png

Option 2

Front view

image2021-10-6_11-16-51.png

Rear view

image2021-10-6_11-16-58.png

Mechanical Drawing

Option 1:

image2021-10-6_11-17-15.png

Option 2:

image2021-10-6_11-17-23.png

Length Measurement

Option 1:
Including a part of the backshells

image2021-10-6_11-18-42.png

Option 2:
Excluding the backshells

image2021-10-6_11-18-51.png

Label Descriptions

The following flag label is applied on the cable’s jacket.

Cable Flag Label

image2021-10-6_11-14-53.png

(sample illustration)

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Cable Jacket Flag Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

P/N Part Number

XXX

Length

Meter

S/N Serial Number

XX

Manufacturing site code

2 characters MT

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digit

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

ZZZZZ

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

XXX

Length

Meter

M

Manufacturer code

1 character

ZZ

Revision

Hardware and software version

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

XXXm

Length

Meter

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Malaysia

Quick response code

Barcode content: Part number Serial Number Revision

The following labels are applied on the cable’s jacket:

WEEE Cable Jacket Label

image2021-10-6_11-14-12.png

(sample illustration)

40G Cable Jacket Label

image2021-10-6_11-13-57.png

(sample illustration)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

  • Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2021-10-6_9-59-45.png

