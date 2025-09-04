MCA4K50 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps OSFP Active Copper Cable
Ordering Information

Model Number

Ordering Part Number

Description

MCA4K50

980-9IAM5-00X001

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, IHS to IHS

980-9IAM5-00X01A

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.5m, IHS to IHS

980-9IAM3-00X002

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 2m, IHS to IHS

980-9IAM3-00X02A

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 2.5m, IHS to IHS

980-9IAM3-00X003

NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 3m, IHS to IHS
