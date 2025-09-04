Ordering Information
Model Number
Ordering Part Number
Description
MCA4K50
980-9IAM5-00X001
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.1m, IHS to IHS
980-9IAM5-00X01A
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 1.5m, IHS to IHS
980-9IAM3-00X002
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 2m, IHS to IHS
980-9IAM3-00X02A
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 2.5m, IHS to IHS
980-9IAM3-00X003
NVIDIA Active copper cable, 1600Gbps to 1600Gbps, OSFP, 3m, IHS to IHS