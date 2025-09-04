Specifications

Parameter Value Units Diameter 26AWG: 10.5-11.5 mm Length tolerance length ≤ 1.5 m ±25 mm length > 1.5 m ±50

OPN Length (m) AWG (mm) Cable Diameter Min bend radius R (mm) Assembly Space L** Combined/Single end (mm) 980-9IAM5-00X001 1.1 26AWG, 2x8pairs 10.5-11.5 90 135 980-9IAM5-00X01A 1.5 26AWG, 2x8pairs 10.5-11.5 90 135 980-9IAM3-00X002 2.0 26AWG, 2x8pairs 10.5-11.5 90 135 980-9IAM3-00X02A 2.5 26AWG, 2x8pairs 10.5-11.5 90 135 980-9IAM3-00X003 3.0 26AWG, 2x8pairs 10.5-11.5 90 135

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

**Combined end’ is the ‘head’ where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. ‘Single end’ is the ‘tail’ which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.

L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.