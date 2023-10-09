MCA7J70-Nxxx 800Gb/s Twin-port OSFP to 4x200Gb/s OSFP ACC Splitter Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings, prolonged operation is not intended and permanent device degradation may occur.

Parameter

Min

Max

Max

Supply Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Control Input Voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Supply Voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Power consumption (800G head end for the switch)

--

--

1.5

W

Power consumption (200G tails for the HCA)

--

--

0.3

W

Power Consumption

--

--

0.8

W

Operating Case Temperature

0

70

°C

Operating Relative Humidity

5

85

%

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Note

Characteristic impedance

90

100

110

Ω

Time propagation delay

--

--

4.5

ns/m

Informative

OSFP Memory Map

Page 00 Addr.

Register Name

Value and Description

0

SFF8024 Identifier

19h: OSFP form factor 8x pluggable transceiver

1

CMIS Revision Compliance

50h: CMIS Rev 5.0

2

Memory Model, MciMaxSpeed

80h: Flat memory (no paging), no CLEI, max 400 kHz TWI (I2C) frequency

3

Global status

07h: Module Ready, Interrupt not asserted

04 - 84

Lanes and flags

00h: No lane flags, no DDM flags

85

Media Type

03h: Active Copper

86 - 117

Application Descriptors (8 x 4 bytes) numbered 1...8

Start Address

Application Descriptor

Host IF

Media IF

Host/Media Lane cnt

Host Lane Assignment

86 - 89

1

31h: InfiniBand NDR, 2 ports

01h: Copper Cable

22h: 4 host + 4 media

55h: Lane 1 and 5

90 - 93

2

2Ch: IB SDR (4x two ports)

01h

22h

55h

94 - 97

3

1Bh: Eth 800GBASE-CR8 (8x one port)

01h

22h

55h

98 - 101

4

18h: Eth 400GBASE-CR4 (4x two ports)

01h

11h

FFh

102 -105

5

45h: 200GBASE-CR2 (four ports)

01h

22h

55h

106 - 109

6

16h: 100GBASE-CR1 (eight ports)

01h

11h

FFh

110 -113

7

01h: 400GBASE-CR8 (one port)

01h

11h

FFh

114 - 117

8

FFh: 200GBASE-CR4 (two ports)

00h

00h

00h

118 - 121

Password Chg Entry

122 - 125

Password Entry

126

Bank Select Byte

127

Page Select Byte

128

SFF8024 Identifier

19h: OSFP form factor 8x pluggable transceiver (same as addr 00)

129 - 144

VendorName

vendor name (ASCII), padded w spaces: 'NVIDIA '

145

VendorOUI

Nvidia OUI: 48h, B0h, 2Dh

148 - 163

VendorPN

Part number: 'MCA7J70-NXXX'

164 - 165

VendorRev

Revision

166 - 181

VendorSN

Serial number

182 - 189

DateCode

Date code, (YYMMDD__)

200

Power Class

00h: Power Class 1, 07h: max power in units of 0.25 W

201

Max power consumption

04/01(multiplier x 0.25W)

202

Link Length

Cable Length (m), 7-6: multiplier x value in bits 5-0 (00 = multiplier of .1 \ 01 = multiplier of 1\10 = multiplier of 10 \11 = multiplier of 100), e.g. 44h: 4 m

203

Connector Type

Connector Type (SFF-8024) 23h: No separable connector

204 - 207

Attenuation

Cable attenuation at 5, 7, 12.9, 25.8 GHz

210

Media Lane Info

00h: all near end lanes are implemented

211

Far End Config.

0Ch: 4x applications with 8x lanes each (aa,cc,ee,gg)

212

Media IF Technology

0Ah: Copper cable, unequalized

222

PageChecksum

Checksum of bytes 128-221 (low order 8 bits)

223 - 255

Custom Info

Custom data including traceability info

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

30AWG: 5.7 ±0.03

26AWG: 7.1 ±0.03

mm

Length tolerance

length < 2 m

±25

mm

length ≥ 2 m

±50

Minimum Bend Radius

OPN

Length (m)

AWG (mm)

Cable Diameter

Min bend radius R (mm)

Assembly Space L** Combined/Single End (mm)

MCP7Y70-H004

4.0

30AWG, 4x4pairs

5.7

57

117/111

MCP7Y70-H005

5.0

26AWG, 4x4pairs

7.1

71

134/127

The minimum assembly bending radius (close to the connector) is 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The repeated bend (far from the connector) is also 10x the cable’s outer diameter. The single bend (far from the connector) is 5x the cable’s outer diameter.

**’Combined’ end is the ‘head’ where the cables join together, inserted into the switch. ‘Single’ end is the ‘tail’ which plugs into the HCA/NIC in a server.

L = Assembly Space. Minimum value depends on the backshell (connector housing) dimensions = the space for the cable assembly behind the rack door.

Assembly Bending Radius

image2023-4-27_15-25-32.png


Mechanical Drawings

Dimensions

image2023-4-27_16-47-38.png

Finned Head Dimensions

image2023-4-27_16-48-31.png


Flat Ends Dimensions

image2023-4-27_16-49-3.png


Cable Length Definition (specified in Ordering Information section)

image2023-6-20_16-9-25.png


Cable Splitting Point

image2023-10-4_13-46-9.png

Labels

Backshell Label

The following label is applied on the cable’s backshell. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

OSFP switch end

OSFP split ends

image2023-4-27_16-50-8.png

image2023-4-27_16-50-21.png

(sample illustrations)

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meters

yy

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

SN – Serial Number

MN

Manufacturer name

2 characters MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

MS

Manufacturer Site

2 characters

XXXXX

Serial number

5 digits for serial number. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

Xm

Cable length

Meters

XXAWG

Cable gauge

American wire gauge

YYYY-MM-DD

Year-month-day

Year 4 digits, month 2 digits, day 2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g., China

image2023-4-27_15-34-27.png

Quick response code

Serial number

Cable Jacket Label (Middle of Cable)

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket. Note that the images are for illustration purposes only. Labels look and placement may vary.

image2023-4-27_15-47-55.png

(sample illustration)

Warning

The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only. Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.


Regulatory Compliance and Classification

  • Safety: CB, TUV, CE, EAC, UKCA

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2023-4-27_15-36-26.png

Cabling Information

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

The cable is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.

Cable Management Guidelines

It is important to follow the instructions and information detailed NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQ Application Note to insure proper and optimal installation of this cable and avoid physical damage.
