MCP7F60-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 4x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP7F60-W0xxRyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are a high speed, cost-effective 400GbE QSFP-DD to 4 x 100GbE QSFP56 Ethernet connectivity solution, designed to meet the growing needs for higher bandwidth in data centers.

The MCP7F60 cables provide connectivity between system units with a QSFP-DD port on one side and up to 4 different QSFP56 ports on the other. These cables connect the data signals from each of the 4 dual copper pairs (pair 1&2, 3&4, 5&6, 7&8) on the single QSFP-DD end to the dual copper pair of each of the QSFP56 ends (pair 1&2) on the multiport side. Each of the ports comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

400GbE to 4x100GbE data rate

SFF-8636 compliant I 2 C management interface

Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

Patent pending