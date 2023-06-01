MCP7F60-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 4x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MCP7F60-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 4x100GbE, QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications

Introduction

NVIDIA® MCP7F60-W0xxRyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are a high speed, cost-effective 400GbE QSFP-DD to 4 x 100GbE QSFP56 Ethernet connectivity solution, designed to meet the growing needs for higher bandwidth in data centers.

The MCP7F60 cables provide connectivity between system units with a QSFP-DD port on one side and up to 4 different QSFP56 ports on the other. These cables connect the data signals from each of the 4 dual copper pairs (pair 1&2, 3&4, 5&6, 7&8) on the single QSFP-DD end to the dual copper pair of each of the QSFP56 ends (pair 1&2) on the multiport side. Each of the ports comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image2021-7-27_15-50-14.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Key Features

  • 400GbE to 4x100GbE data rate

  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface

  • Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

  • Hot pluggable

  • RoHS compliant

  • LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

  • LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

  • Patent pending

Applications

  • Supports 400GbE and 100GbE data rates
400G Copper Networking Interconnect Aerospace Hardware / Semiconductor AEC Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Restaurant / Quick-Service Developer / Engineer Energy HPC / Scientific Computing IT Specialist Public Sector Financial Services Dev / IT Operations Consumer Internet Cloud Services Telecommunications Gaming System Administrator Agriculture Academia / Higher Education Retail / Consumer Packaged Goods Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 1, 2023
content here