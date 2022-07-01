MCP7H60-W0xxRyy 400GbE to 2x200GbE, QSFP-DD to 2xQSFP56 DAC Splitter Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MCP7H60-W0xxRyy DAC (Direct Attach Copper) splitter cables are a high speed, cost-effective 400GbE QSFP-DD to 2 x 200GbE QSFP56 Ethernet connectivity solution, designed to meet the growing needs for higher bandwidth in data centers..

The MCP7H60 cables provide connectivity between system units with a QSFP-DD port on one side and up to two different QSFP56 ports on the other (8x to two 4x). Each of the ports comprises an EEPROM providing product information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for short distance interconnects, enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

400GbE to 2x200GbE data rate

SFF-8636 compliant I 2 C management interface

Operating case temperature of 0-70°C

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

Patent pending