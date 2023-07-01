MFA1A00-xxxx 100Gb/s QSFP28 MMF Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
Introduction

NVIDIA® MFA1A00 is a QSFP28 VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) active optical cable (AOC) designed for use in 100Gb/s InfiniBand (IB) EDR (Enhanced Data Rate) and Ethernet systems.

The MFA1A00 AOC offers high port density and configurability, and a much longer reach than passive copper cables in the data centers. Since the AOC is hot pluggable, it is easy to install and replace.

The MFA1A00 has a standard SFF-8665 compliant QSFP28 port on the electrical side towards the host system. It contains four multi-mode fibers (MMF) optic transceivers per end, each operating at data rates of up to 26Gb/s.

The MFA1A00 offers selectable retiming per lane for both its optical transmitters and receivers for the 25-26Gbp/s rates, but the AOC also supports lower bit rates without retiming. The transmitters have programmable input equalizers and input squelch function, while the receivers have programmable output amplitude and pre-emphasis.

NVIDIA’s unique-quality active fiber cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image2021-10-6_11-48-32.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Up to 100Gb/s data rate
  • Programmable Rx output amplitude and pre-emphasis
  • Programmable Tx input equalizer
  • Selectable retiming
  • SFF-8665 compliant QSFP28 port
  • Single 3.3V power supply
  • 2.2W power dissipation (typ., each end, with retiming)
  • Up to 100m length
  • Hot pluggable
  • RoHS compliant
  • SFF-8636 compliant I2C management interface
