MFA2P10-AXXX 25GbE SFP28 Active Optical Cable Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MFA2P10-AXXX and SFP25G-AOCXXM-TG is an SFP28 Active Optical Cable (AOC) designed for use in 25GbE Ethernet systems. The AOC incorporates NVIDIA's integrated circuit technology, in order to provide high performance at low power.

The AOC offers high port density and configurability, and a much longer reach than passive copper cables in the data centers. Since the AOC is hot pluggable, it is easy to install and replace.

The AOC has a standard SFF-8402 compliant SFP28 port on the electrical side towards the host system. It contains one fiber optic transceiver per end, operating at data rates of up to 26Gb/s.

The AOC offers selectable retiming for both its optical transmitter and receiver for the 25-26Gb/s rates, but it also supports lower bit rates without retiming for the MFA2P10-AXXX family. The transmitter has programmable input equalizers and input squelch function, while the receiver has programmable output amplitude and pre-emphasis.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.