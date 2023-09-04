Data Rate Control

The MFA2P10 AOC has selectable retiming (CDR) in both its transmit and receive function. This retiming function is designed for 25 - 26Gbps operation and must be bypassed for 10/14Gbps operation. The SFF-8472 (rev 12.2) standard does not expressly support CDR control. This section explains how it is implemented.

The transmit and receive data rate can be selected using either the Rate Select IO pins RS0 and RS1, or by using the 2-wire (I2C) control signals. RS0 controls the receiver and RS1 controls the transmitter as, listed below:

CDR Control and Rate

Parameter State CDR Control Rate Logic OR of RS0 pin and RS0 bit Low/0 Receiver CDR bypass Receiver data rate = Low High/1 Receiver CDR enabled Receiver data rate = High Logic OR of RS1 pin and RS1 bit Low/0 Transmitter CDR bypass Transmitter data rate = Low High/1 Transmitter CDR enabled Transmitter data rate = High

The default state of RS0 and RS1 select registers is ‘1’ (high), which to MMA2P00-AS indicates a 25.78Gbps nominal rate with receiver and transmitter CDRs enabled.

The logic state of RS0 is the logic OR of the external RS0 pin, and the RS0 bit (page A2h address 110d bit 3).

The logic state of RS1 is the logic OR of the external RS1 pin and the RS1 bit (page A2h, address 118d bit 3).

Unfortunately, the SFF-8472 (rev 12.2) standard does not specify any rate select value for 25.78Gbps operation. Hence, the value of the rate select register (page A0h address 13d) = 00h (rate unspecified). This is summarized in the table below.

Warning Note that SFF-8431 specifies the use of RS0/1 to distinguish between data rates below or above 4.25Gbps. SFF-8472 does not specify the settings for 25.78Gbps operation.

SFF-8472 Memory Map Rate Fields