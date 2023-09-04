MFA2P10-AXXX 25GbE SFP28 Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

1.7

Aug. 2022

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to on-line file. Removed BER bullet.

1.6

Oct. 2020

Updated the labels with new laser safety notice. The figures showcase both old and new versions

1.5

Feb. 11, 2018

Table 8: Ordering Part Numbers, page 12 – Added SFP25G-AOCxxM-TG

1.4

Jul. 17, 2017

Key Features – Removed Programmable Rx output amplitude.
‎2 Features, page 7 – Removed Rx output amplitude.

1.3

Jul. 9, 2017

Figure 1: MFA2P10-AXXX, page 1 – Updated.
Figure 3: Mechanical Dimensions, page 10 – Updated.
Figure 5: Back-Shell Label, page 10 – Updated.
‎3.7 Regulatory Compliance and Classification, page 11 – Updated.

1.2

Mar. 16, 2017

‎3.4 Digital Diagnostic Monitoring Functions, page 9 – Changed to MFA2P10-AXXX

1.1

Dec. 28, 2016

Minor editing.
Figure 1: , page 1 – Updated photo.
‎3.3 Electrical Specifications, page 8 – Updated.
‎3.4 Digital Diagnostic Monitoring Functions, page 9 – New section.
‎3.6 Label, page 10 – Updated.

1.0

Jul. 2016

Initial revision

