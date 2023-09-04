Ordering Information
Ordering Part Number
Description
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
MFA2P10-A100
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 100m
SFP25G-AOC03M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua
SFP25G-AOC05M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua
SFP25G-AOC07M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua
SFP25G-AOC10M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua
SFP25G-AOC20M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua
SFP25G-AOC30M-TG
NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua
The SFP25G-AOCXXM-TG family supports only 25G operation.