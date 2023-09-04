Ordering Information

MFA2P10-AXXX 25GbE SFP28 Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
Ordering Part Number

Description

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

MFA2P10-A100

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 100m

SFP25G-AOC03M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m, Aqua

SFP25G-AOC05M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m, Aqua

SFP25G-AOC07M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m, Aqua

SFP25G-AOC10M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m, Aqua

SFP25G-AOC20M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m, Aqua

SFP25G-AOC30M-TG

NVIDIA customized active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m, Aqua

Warning

The SFP25G-AOCXXM-TG family supports only 25G operation.
