MFA2P10-AXXX 25GbE SFP28 Active Optical Cable Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MFA2P10-AXXX 25GbE SFP28 Active Optical Cable Product Specifications  Specifications

On This Page

Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

4

V

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Notes

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

---

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Supply voltage

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

---

Power consumption (no retiming)

---

0.45

0.5

W

---

Power consumption (retiming)

---

0.7

0.8

W

---

Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz)

---

---

66

mVpp

---

Operating case temperature

0

---

70

°C

---

Operating relative humidity

5

---

85

%RH

---

Electrical Specifications

Parameter (per lane)

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Signaling rate (with retiming)

-100ppm

25.78125

+100ppm

Gb/s

---

Signaling rate (without retiming)

0.3

---

25.78125

Gb/s

---

Transmitter

Differential data input swing at TP1a

IEEE 802.3bm
83E.3.1.2

---

900

mVpp

1

Differential input return loss

Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm

dB

---

Receiver

Differential output return loss

Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm

dB

---

Differential data output swing at TP4

300

---

480

mVpp

---

Common mode output return loss

---

---

-6

dB

---

Output eye width (EW15)

0.57

---

---

UI

---

Output eye height (EH15)

228

---

---

mV

---

Mechanical Specifications

Cable Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

3

mm

Minimum bend radius

30

mm

Length tolerance

Length < 5 m: +300 /-0

5 m < length < 50 m: +500 / -0

50 m < length: +1000 /-0

mm

Cable color

aqua

Mechanical Dimensions

image2022-8-9_1-2-48.png

Cable Length Definition

image2022-8-9_1-3-2.png

Label

The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:

Backshell Label

image2022-8-9_1-3-54.png

(sample illustration)
*COO – Country of Origin

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.


Backshell Label SN (Serial Number) Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

MT

Manufacturer name

2 digits (alphanumeric)

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits (numeric)

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digit (numeric)

XX

Manufacturer site

Two characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001

Laser Information Label

image2021-10-4_13-7-36.png

(sample illustration)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as Class 1 according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR sub J 1040 (CDRH), TÜV/UL60950-1, CAN/CSA-C22.2 60950-1.

EMC: EN55032 Class A, EN55024, AS/NZS CISPR 32 Class A, CISPR32 Class A, VCCI Class A.

Telcordia Technologies© GR-468CORE, (shock, vibration, HT operation, damp heat operation).

Ask your field engineer or the support team for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This device complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

  1. This device may not cause harmful interference.

  2. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur in a particular installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

  • Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

  • Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

  • Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

  • Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.

image2021-10-4_13-6-57.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 4, 2023
content here