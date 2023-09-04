On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Environmental Specifications
- Operational Specifications
- Electrical Specifications
- Mechanical Specifications
- Label
- Regulatory Compliance and Classification
- FCC Class A Notice
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Supply voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.6
|
V
|
Data input voltage
|
-0.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
Control input voltage
|
-0.3
|
4
|
V
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Notes
|
Storage temperature
|
-40
|
85
|
°C
|
---
This section shows the range of values for normal operation.
|
Parameter
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Notes
|
Supply voltage
|
3.135
|
3.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
---
|
Power consumption (no retiming)
|
---
|
0.45
|
0.5
|
W
|
---
|
Power consumption (retiming)
|
---
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
W
|
---
|
Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz)
|
---
|
---
|
66
|
mVpp
|
---
|
Operating case temperature
|
0
|
---
|
70
|
°C
|
---
|
Operating relative humidity
|
5
|
---
|
85
|
%RH
|
---
|
Parameter (per lane)
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Notes
|
Signaling rate (with retiming)
|
-100ppm
|
25.78125
|
+100ppm
|
Gb/s
|
---
|
Signaling rate (without retiming)
|
0.3
|
---
|
25.78125
|
Gb/s
|
---
|
Transmitter
|
Differential data input swing at TP1a
|
IEEE 802.3bm
|
---
|
900
|
mVpp
|
1
|
Differential input return loss
|
Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm
|
dB
|
---
|
Receiver
|
Differential output return loss
|
Meets equation (83E–5) in IEEE 802.3bm
|
dB
|
---
|
Differential data output swing at TP4
|
300
|
---
|
480
|
mVpp
|
---
|
Common mode output return loss
|
---
|
---
|
-6
|
dB
|
---
|
Output eye width (EW15)
|
0.57
|
---
|
---
|
UI
|
---
|
Output eye height (EH15)
|
228
|
---
|
---
|
mV
|
---
Cable Mechanical Specifications
|
Parameter
|
Value
|
Units
|
Diameter
|
3
|
mm
|
Minimum bend radius
|
30
|
mm
|
Length tolerance
|
Length < 5 m: +300 /-0
5 m < length < 50 m: +500 / -0
50 m < length: +1000 /-0
|
mm
|
Cable color
|
aqua
Mechanical Dimensions
Cable Length Definition
The following label is applied on the transceiver's backshell:
Backshell Label
(sample illustration)
*COO – Country of Origin
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.
Backshell Label SN (Serial Number) Legend
|
Symbol
|
Meaning
|
Notes
|
MT
|
Manufacturer name
|
2 digits (alphanumeric)
|
YY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
2 digits (numeric)
|
WW
|
Week of manufacturing
|
2 digit (numeric)
|
XX
|
Manufacturer site
|
Two characters
|
SSSSS
|
Serial number
|
5 digits (decimal numeric) for serial number, starting from 00001
Laser Information Label
(sample illustration)
The laser module is classified as Class 1 according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR sub J 1040 (CDRH), TÜV/UL60950-1, CAN/CSA-C22.2 60950-1.
EMC: EN55032 Class A, EN55024, AS/NZS CISPR 32 Class A, CISPR32 Class A, VCCI Class A.
Telcordia Technologies© GR-468CORE, (shock, vibration, HT operation, damp heat operation).
Ask your field engineer or the support team for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
This device complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:
This device may not cause harmful interference.
This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation.
Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur in a particular installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:
Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.
Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.
Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.
Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.
Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.