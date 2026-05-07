Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter Min Max Units Supply voltage -0.3 3.6 V Data input voltage -0.3 3.465 V Control input voltage -0.3 4.0 V Damage Threshold 3.4 --- dBm

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter Min Max Units Storage temperature -40 85 °C

This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.

Parameter Min Typ Max Units Notes Supply voltage (V cc ) 3.135 3.3 3.465 V --- Power consumption 200Gb/s end --- 4.35 5.0 W --- Power consumption 400Gb/s end --- 9.0 10 W --- Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz) 66 --- --- mVpp --- Operating case temperature 0 --- 70 °C --- Operating relative humidity 5 --- 85 % ---

Parameter (per lane) Min Typ Max Units Signaling rate -100 ppm 26.5625 +100 ppm GBd Differential data input swing at TP1a TBD --- 900 mVpp Differential data output swing at TP4 --- --- 900 mVpp Near-end ESMW 0.265 --- --- UI Near-end output eye height 70 --- --- mVpp Output transition time, 20% to 80% 9.5 --- --- ps

Notes:

Multiple clock domains are supported only on line-side Rx.

QSFP Tx CDR lock can only occur if Tx lane 4 is transmitting data.

Parameter Value Units Diameter 3 +/-0.2 mm Minimum bend radius 30 mm Length tolerance length < 5 m +300 /-0 mm 5 m ≤ length < 50 m +500 / -0 50 m ≤ length +1000 /-0 Cable color Aqua --- Cable Jacket LSZH/OFNR ---

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