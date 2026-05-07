MFA7U10-H00x 400Gb/s OSFP to 2x200Gb/s QSFP56 HDR Active Optical Splitter Cable
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Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Absolute Maximum Ratings

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Supply voltage

-0.3

3.6

V

Data input voltage

-0.3

3.465

V

Control input voltage

-0.3

4.0

V

Damage Threshold

3.4

---

dBm

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.

Parameter

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Notes

Supply voltage (Vcc)

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

---

Power consumption 200Gb/s end

---

4.35

5.0

W

---

Power consumption 400Gb/s end

---

9.0

10

W

---

Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz)

66

---

---

mVpp

---

Operating case temperature

0

---

70

°C

---

Operating relative humidity

5

---

85

%

---

Electrical Specifications

Parameter (per lane)

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Signaling rate

-100 ppm

26.5625

+100 ppm

GBd

Differential data input swing at TP1a

TBD

---

900

mVpp

Differential data output swing at TP4

---

---

900

mVpp

Near-end ESMW

0.265

---

---

UI

Near-end output eye height

70

---

---

mVpp

Output transition time, 20% to 80%

9.5

---

---

ps

Notes:

  • Multiple clock domains are supported only on line-side Rx.
  • QSFP Tx CDR lock can only occur if Tx lane 4 is transmitting data.

Mechanical Specifications

Parameter

Value

Units

Diameter

3 +/-0.2

mm

Minimum bend radius

30

mm

Length tolerance

length < 5 m

+300 /-0

mm

5 m ≤ length < 50 m

+500 / -0

50 m ≤ length

+1000 /-0

Cable color

Aqua

---

Cable Jacket

LSZH/OFNR

---

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.

Note

Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.

Mechanical Dimensions

Option 1

image-2024-4-8_16-46-36-version-1-modificationdate-1712587596670-api-v2.png

Option 2

image-2024-4-8_16-46-45-version-1-modificationdate-1712587605553-api-v2.png

Option 3

image-2024-4-8_16-46-56-version-1-modificationdate-1712587616733-api-v2.png

Connectivity Schematic

400Gb/s Side

2x200Gb/s Side

Port 1

TX1

RX1

RX1

TX1

TX2

RX2

RX2

TX2

TX3

RX3

RX3

TX3

TX4

RX4

RX4

TX4

Port 2

TX5

RX1

RX5

TX1

TX6

RX2

RX6

TX2

TX7

RX3

RX7

TX3

TX8

RX4

RX8

TX4

Labels

The following labels are applied on the AOC backshells:

400Gb/s Backshell Label

image-2024-4-8_16-47-9-version-1-modificationdate-1712587629317-api-v2.png

(sample illustration)

200Gb/s Backshell Label

image-2024-4-8_16-47-21-version-1-modificationdate-1712587641033-api-v2.png

(sample illustration)

Backshell Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

PN – Part Number

xx

Length

Meter

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters, e.g. MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

XX

Manufacturer site

2 characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

YYYY

Year of manufacturing

4 digits

MM

Month of manufacturing

2 digits

DD

Day of manufacturing

2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Malaysia

XXm

Cable length

Meter

image2021-8-22_12-27-16-version-1-modificationdate-1684743554660-api-v2.png

Quick response code

Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:

Fiber Cable Jacket Label

image-2024-4-8_16-47-39-version-1-modificationdate-1712587659590-api-v2.png (sample illustration)

Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.

Splitter Cable Labels Identifying the 2 QSFP56 Tails

image-2024-4-8_16-47-50-version-1-modificationdate-1712587670617-api-v2.png (sample illustration)

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

  • Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image-2024-4-8_16-48-4-version-1-modificationdate-1712587684650-api-v2.png

Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)

The MFA7U10 is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.
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