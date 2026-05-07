On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Labels
- Regulatory Compliance and Classification
- FCC Class A Notice
- Handling Precautions and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
Absolute Maximum Ratings
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Supply voltage
-0.3
3.6
V
Data input voltage
-0.3
3.465
V
Control input voltage
-0.3
4.0
V
Damage Threshold
3.4
---
dBm
Environmental Specifications
This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.
Parameter
Min
Max
Units
Storage temperature
-40
85
°C
Operational Specifications
This section shows the range of values for normal operation. The host board power supply filtering should be designed as recommended in the SFF Committee Spec.
Parameter
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Notes
Supply voltage (Vcc)
3.135
3.3
3.465
V
---
Power consumption 200Gb/s end
---
4.35
5.0
W
---
Power consumption 400Gb/s end
---
9.0
10
W
---
Supply noise tolerance (10Hz – 10MHz)
66
---
---
mVpp
---
Operating case temperature
0
---
70
°C
---
Operating relative humidity
5
---
85
%
---
Electrical Specifications
Parameter (per lane)
Min
Typ
Max
Units
Signaling rate
-100 ppm
26.5625
+100 ppm
GBd
Differential data input swing at TP1a
TBD
---
900
mVpp
Differential data output swing at TP4
---
---
900
mVpp
Near-end ESMW
0.265
---
---
UI
Near-end output eye height
70
---
---
mVpp
Output transition time, 20% to 80%
9.5
---
---
ps
Notes:
- Multiple clock domains are supported only on line-side Rx.
- QSFP Tx CDR lock can only occur if Tx lane 4 is transmitting data.
Mechanical Specifications
Parameter
Value
Units
Diameter
3 +/-0.2
mm
Minimum bend radius
30
mm
Length tolerance
length < 5 m
+300 /-0
mm
5 m ≤ length < 50 m
+500 / -0
50 m ≤ length
+1000 /-0
Cable color
Aqua
---
Cable Jacket
LSZH/OFNR
---
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Shipped packages may vary in size, artwork, raw materials and other packaging elements.
Mechanical Dimensions
Option 1
Option 2
Option 3
Connectivity Schematic
400Gb/s Side
2x200Gb/s Side
Port 1
TX1
RX1
RX1
TX1
TX2
RX2
RX2
TX2
TX3
RX3
RX3
TX3
TX4
RX4
RX4
TX4
Port 2
TX5
RX1
RX5
TX1
TX6
RX2
RX6
TX2
TX7
RX3
RX7
TX3
TX8
RX4
RX8
TX4
The following labels are applied on the AOC backshells:
400Gb/s Backshell Label
(sample illustration)
200Gb/s Backshell Label
(sample illustration)
Backshell Label Legend
Symbol
Meaning
Notes
PN – Part Number
xx
Length
Meter
SN – Serial Number
MT
Manufacturer name
2 characters, e.g. MT
YY
Year of manufacturing
2 digits
WW
Week of manufacturing
2 digits
XX
Manufacturer site
2 characters
SSSSS
Serial number
5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.
Miscellaneous
ZZ
HW and SW revision
2 alpha-numeric characters
YYYY
Year of manufacturing
4 digits
MM
Month of manufacturing
2 digits
DD
Day of manufacturing
2 digits
COO
Country of origin
E.g. China or Malaysia
XXm
Cable length
Meter
Quick response code
Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)
The following label is applied on the cable’s jacket:
Fiber Cable Jacket Label
(sample illustration)
Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.
Splitter Cable Labels Identifying the 2 QSFP56 Tails
(sample illustration)
The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).
Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE
EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI
Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.
This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.
The MFA7U10 is compatible with ESD levels in typical data center operating environments and certified in accordance with the standards listed in the Regulatory Compliance Section. The product is shipped with protective caps on its connectors to protect it until the time of installation. In normal handling and operation of high-speed cables and optical transceivers, ESD is of concern during insertion into the QSFP cage of the server/switch. Hence, standard ESD handling precautions must be observed. These include use of grounded wrist/shoe straps and ESD floor wherever a cable/transceiver is extracted/inserted. Electrostatic discharges to the exterior of the host equipment chassis after installation are subject to system level ESD requirements.