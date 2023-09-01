MFP7E40-Nxxx Single mode 1:2 Fiber Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Introduction

The NVIDIA MFP7E40-Nxxx, is a single mode, 4-channel-to-two 2-channel splitter fiber cable. It uses 8 active fibers to transmit light and 4 inactive fibers used as strength members enabled by the Multiple-Push-On, 12 fiber, Angled-Polished-Connectors (MPO-12/APC) optical connectors. The Angled Polished Connector has a 7-degree polish angle to deflect internal optical back reflections from entering the transceiver and distorting the signal quality.

The 4-channel end is inserted into a Twin port OSFP, 800Gb/s transceiver. The 2-channel ends are inserted into two, single port 400Gb/s OSFP and/or QSFP112 transceivers which with only 2 fibers results in 200G rates. Two splitter fiber cables are used in the Twin port OSFP transceiver enabling four, 2-channel ends to four transceivers.

The fibers are “crossover”, Type-B cables enabling directly attaching two transceivers together and aligning the transmit laser fiber on pin 1 to “crosses over” to align with pin 12 of the opposite fiber end transceiver photodetector.

Typically use is linking OSFP switches to in ConnectX-7® network adapters and/or BlueField-3® Data Processing Units (DPUs) in compute and storage servers.

Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability. Mellanox optical solutions provide short, medium, and long reach scalability for all topologies, utilizing innovative optical technologies to enable high signal integrity and reliability.

image2023-9-8_15-9-58.png

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Key Features

  • Flexible round outer jacket for easier installation/routing

  • Push-pull latching for quick release

  • NVIDIA Green connector shell denoting MPO/APC

  • Female-to-Female connectors

  • 9/125 µm Single Mode fibers

  • Yellow color cable jacket

  • Up to 50 m reach

  • Telcordia GR-1435 compliant

  • IEC Standard Connectors:

  • MPO: IEC 61754-7 and ANSI/TIA/EIA 604-5-199

  • OFNR/LSZH (low smoke zero halogen) jacket

  • Supports InfiniBand, Ethernet and NVLink protocols

  • Use with 400G OSFP or QSFP112 transceivers to achieve 200Gb/s using 2 fibers

Applications

  • Optical short-reach high speed links in data centers

  • Sever/storage links to switches
