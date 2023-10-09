Application

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

Single-Mode Fiber Cable with MPO/APC Connectors:

The MPO connectors are the angle-polished (APC) type which provide minimal reflection of the optical signal for optimal signal integrity.

Detail of the MPO/APC Connector:

The MFP7E30-Nxxx fiber cables have 8 individual fibers, 4 in each direction. A positioning key together with the alignment pins define the fiber position numbering scheme

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

MPO Connector with Alignment Holes and Positioning Key:

Optical Receptacle and Lane Assignment (transceiver, front view):