MFP7E40-Nxxx Single mode 1:2 Fiber Splitter Cable Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Environmental Specifications

This table shows the environmental specifications for the product.

Parameter

Min

Max

Units

Storage temperature

-40

85

°C

Operating temperature

0

70

°C

Humidity

10

85

%RH

Mechanical and Optical Specifications

Table 2: Mechanical Specifications for MFP7E20-Nxxx

Parameter

Note

Value

Units

Tolerance on length,

Length < 10 m

Length ≥ 10 m

-0/+0.2

-0/+0.5

m

m

Number of Fibers

8

Cable diameter

3 ± 0.2

mm

Minimum bending radius

Anywhere on the cable

30

mm

Cable Jacket

Yellow, LSZH-OFNR

Topology

Crossed

Type B

Connectors and connector end face

Usconnect MTP Elite or

Senko MPO/APC Low loss

APC, female

Insertion Loss, connector end face, IL

L=length {m}

≤0.35+0.0004 x L

dB

Return Loss, connector end face, RL

≥ 60

dB

Definition of Cable Length and location of splicing point:

image2023-9-8_15-14-25.png

Interconnection Scheme

The fiber which connects transceiver A’s lane 1 must end at transceiver B’s lane 12 at the other end of the link. This calls for a crossed MPO cable, commonly referred to as Type B.

MPO1

MPO/APC Female

Connection

MPO2

MPO/APC Female

MPO3

MPO/APC Female

1

---->

12

-

2

---->

11

-

3

---->

-

12

4

---->

-

11

5

Not Connected

-

-

6

Not Connected

-

-

7

Not Connected

-

-

8

Not Connected

-

-

9

<----

-

2

10

<----

-

1

11

<----

2

-

12

<----

1

-

Labels

Below is an example of the labels that are wrapped on each cable end.

image2023-9-8_15-17-3.png

image2023-9-8_15-17-30.png

Tail ‘1’ label shown as example. The other tail is marked ‘2’.

Warning

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

Label Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

XX

Manufacturer site

2 characters

ZZZZZ

Serial number

5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

YYYY

Year of manufacturing

4 digits

MM

Month of manufacturing

2 digits

DD

Day of manufacturing

2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Malaysia

XXm

Cable length

Meter

image2021-8-22_12-27-16.png

Quick response code

Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

Note: The serial number and barcode are for NVIDIA internal use only.

Regulatory Compliance and Classification

The laser module is classified as class I according to IEC 60825-1, IEC 60825-2 and 21 CFR 1040 (CDRH).

  • Safety: CB, cTUVus, CE

  • EMC: CE, FCC, ICES, RCM, VCCI

Ask your NVIDIA FAE for a zip file of the certifications for this product.

FCC Class A Notice

This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference when the equipment is operated in a commercial environment. This equipment generates, uses, and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instruction manual, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. Operation of this equipment in a residential area is likely to cause harmful interference in which case the user will be required to correct the interference at his own expense.

image2021-8-22_12-26-5.png


