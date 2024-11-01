MFS1S50-H0xxV 200Gb/s QSFP56 to 2x100Gb/s QSFP56 Low Latency MMF AOC Product Specifications

NVIDIA® MFS1S50 is a QSFP56 VCSEL-based (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser), cost-effective 200Gb/s to 2 x 100Gb/s active optical splitter cable (AOC) designed for use in 200Gb/s InfiniBand (IB) HDR (High Data Rate) and 200GbE systems.

The MFS1S50 cable is compliant with SFF-8665 for the QSFP56 pluggable solution. It provides connectivity between system units with a 200Gb/s connector on one side and two separate 100Gb/s connectors on the other side, such as a switch and two servers. The cable connects data signals from each of the 4 MMF (Multi Mode Fiber) pairs on the single QSFP56 end to the dual pair of each of the QSFP56 multiport ends. Each QSFP56 end of the cable comprises an EEPROM providing product and status monitoring information, which can be read by the host system.

NVIDIA's unique-quality cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity for data center interconnects. It enables higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost, and reduced power requirement in the data centers.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.