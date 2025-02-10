Changes and New Features
Component/ Tool
Description
Operating System
Rev. 4.31.0-149
flint
SECURITY_LOG section was added to image layout. Added FS5_SECURITY_LOG identifier which will be displayed during the command:
All
flint -d <dev> -ocr hw query: Added support for querying BP (Block Protection) and TBS (Top Bottom Selection) in raw, bitwise form.
flint -d <dev> -ocr hw set: Added support for performing partial sets for write protection.
This allows users to set either the TBS bit or the BP bits individually, instead of requiring both to be set simultaneously.
All
Added support for displaying flint query if the device is Socket Direct device (If not - nothing new will be printed).
For BF-3 devices, will also display if aux card is connected.
All
Added support for querying if the Aux card is connected by use of MRSV.two_p_core_active.
This is meaningful only if the case where the two_p_core_active strap is fed from the AUX card plug.
All
mlxdpa
Added support for host ELF file to appear in a format where each DPA app can contain multiple DPA ELFs for different hardware arch versions.
Command:
mst
Added support for creating a planarized mst device file by providing a SystemImageGUID and the 4 lids that share it.
Command:
In case the IB devices were created with mlx5_1, the command should be as follows:
All
mlxconfig, mlxtokengenerator
mlxconfig and mlxtokengenerator support ConnextX-7 and BlueField-3 devices with challenge-based tokens.
All
mlxconfig
Added support to output configuration to file as JSON.
Command:
All
mget_temp
Added support for get temperature tool to mstflint.
All
mlxreg
The tool no longer enforces indexes, indexes that are not specified will be set to zero.
All
General
Added support for RDMA devices modified names.
All
Added support to detect ConnectX location using straps (to allow Same INI for both ConnectX).
All