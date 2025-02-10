NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0
Changes and New Features

Component/ Tool

Description

Operating System

Rev. 4.31.0-149

flint

SECURITY_LOG section was added to image layout. Added FS5_SECURITY_LOG identifier which will be displayed during the command:

flint -i <bin> verify

All

flint -d <dev> -ocr hw query: Added support for querying BP (Block Protection) and TBS (Top Bottom Selection) in raw, bitwise form.

flint -d <dev> -ocr hw set: Added support for performing partial sets for write protection.

This allows users to set either the TBS bit or the BP bits individually, instead of requiring both to be set simultaneously.

All

Added support for displaying flint query if the device is Socket Direct device (If not - nothing new will be printed).

For BF-3 devices, will also display if aux card is connected.

All

Added support for querying if the Aux card is connected by use of MRSV.two_p_core_active.

This is meaningful only if the case where the two_p_core_active strap is fed from the AUX card plug.

All

mlxdpa

Added support for host ELF file to appear in a format where each DPA app can contain multiple DPA ELFs for different hardware arch versions.

Command:

mlxdpa -e <host elf file> -c <certificate path> -p <private key path> -o <output path> sign_dpa_apps

  • Linux x86_64

  • Linux ARM64

mst

Added support for creating a planarized mst device file by providing a SystemImageGUID and the 4 lids that share it.

Command:

mst ib create_aggregated_device --system_image_guid <> --lids <>

In case the IB devices were created with mlx5_1, the command should be as follows:

mst ib create_aggregated_device --system_image_guid <> --lids <> --hca_id mlx5_1

All

mlxconfig, mlxtokengenerator

mlxconfig and mlxtokengenerator support ConnextX-7 and BlueField-3 devices with challenge-based tokens.

All

mlxconfig

Added support to output configuration to file as JSON.

Command:

mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4129_pciconf0 -j /tmp/configuration.json query

mlxconfig -d mt4129_pciconf0 --json_format C:\Users\Administrator\Desktop\configuration.json -e query NUM_OF_VFS

All

mget_temp

Added support for get temperature tool to mstflint.

All

mlxreg

The tool no longer enforces indexes, indexes that are not specified will be set to zero.

All

General

Added support for RDMA devices modified names.

All

Added support to detect ConnectX location using straps (to allow Same INI for both ConnectX).

All
