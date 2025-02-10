On This Page
General Information
The following is a list of the available tools in the package, together with a brief description of each tool. The tools apply to single switch systems or adapter cards.
Please note that running MFT tools in parallel or simultaneously on the same device is not supported and might cause unexpected behavior.
The MFT tools do not provide cluster wide functionality.
Category
Tool
Description
Operating System
MST Service
mst
All
Firmware Update and Configuration
mlxburn
This tool provides the following functions:
All
flint
This tool burns a firmware binary image or an expansion ROM image to the Flash of a network adapter/ switch device. It includes query functions to the burnt firmware image and to the binary image file.
All
mlxconfig
Allows the user to change some of the device configurations without having to create and burn a new firmware.
All
mlxfwmanager
The mlxfwmanager is a firmware update and query utility. It provides a simple 'single click' firmware update functionality.
Note: The same tool with embedded firmware binaries is released separately and is named mlxup.
All
mlxarchive
The mlxarchive tool allows the user to create a file with the mfa2 extension. The new file contains several binary files of a given firmware for different adapter cards.
Linux Windows FreeBSD
mlxphyburn
A tool for burning externally managed PHY
Linux
mlx_fpga
A tool for burning and debugging devices with FPGA. It allows the user to burn their own hardware code on an FPGA integrated with HCA board. It also provides the user with read/write registers in the QDR memory of the FPGA.
Linux
cpldupdate
A tool for programing on board CPLDs for NVIDIA devices for the OEM packages only.
Linux
Debug and Diagnostics Utilities
itrace
Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of a ConnectX-3 adapter cards.
All
fwtrace
Extracts and prints trace messages generated by the firmware of 5th generation devices
Linux Windows FreeBSD
mlxtrace
Dumps trace messages generated by the device hardware.
All
mlxdump
Dumps device internal configuration registers. The dump file can be used by the Support team for hardware troubleshooting.
All
mlxmcg
Displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.
Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications.
All
wqdump
Dumps the current QP contexts and Work Queues of ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards.
All
i2c
Generates an i2c transaction using an mtusb usb to i2c adapter or using the device internal i2c compatible master
Linux Windows FreeBSD
mlxi2c
Scans the i2c bus
Routes the i2c bus of an externally managed InfiniscaleIV/SwitchX system to connect to the switch silicon.
Linux Windows
mget_temp
Reads the hardware temperature from NVIDIA devices internal sensors and prints the reading in Celsius degrees.
All
pckt_drop
Corrupts the next transmitted packet from the ConnectX family network adapter cards and Connect-IB adapter cards.
All
mlxuptime
Prints NVIDIA devices' up time and measured/configured core clock frequency
All
mlxfwreset
Loads the firmware after firmware update on ISFU capable devices. (5th generation devices)
Linux Windows FreeBSD
mlxmdio
Reads/writes MDIO registers (Clause 45) on boards with externally managed PHY
All
mlxreg
Exposes supported access registers, and allows users to obtain information regarding the registers fields and attributes, and to set and get data with specific register.
All
mstdump
Dumps device internal configuration data.
All
mcra
Reads/writes a single word from/to a device configuration register space
All
mlxcables
Reads/writes NVIDIA cable registers and queries the cables info
All
mlxlink
Displays and configures port related data at the physical layer.
All
mlxvpd
Reads PCI device VPD
All
mlxprivhost
Enables the user to restrict the hosts from configuring the NIC.
Linux
resourcedump
Extracts and prints data segments generated by the firmware.
Linux
Windows
resourceparse
Parses and prints data segments content.
Linux
Windows
stedump
A packet simulator for host NIC steering solutions.
Linux
Detailed installation instructions along with complete descriptions of the various tools in the package can be found in the Firmware Tools User Manual.
Software Package
Required Version
Linux
Kernel sources
Machine’s kernel version
DOCA-Host 1, 2
1.5.0 or later
Perl
5.24 or later
Python3
3.6 or later
lsusb4
rpmbuild
xz5
Windows
NVIDIA WinOF6
3.0.0 or later
VMware ESXi
Python
3.6 or later
Notes:
DOCA-Host can be downloaded from http://www.openfabrics.org. Note that installing DOCA-Host is not required if you wish to install MFT without In-Band capabilities.
For the ‘mst ib add’ command to run, one of the DOCA-Host packages “ibutils” or “ibutils2” or “infiniband-diags” should be installed and available in the PATH. (For details on DOCA-Host installation, visit https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxofedib.)
Required for the mlxmcg tool only.
Required for the mtusb device usage.
For creating UPMF (update package for NVIDIA firmware).
WinOF is required only for In-Band access. The package can be downloaded fromthe WinOF page..
Python 2.x is now end-of-life and no longer supported by MFT. To use the latest and up-to-date MFT tools, we recommend you use Python 3.x.