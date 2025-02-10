MFT Supported Configurations and Parameters

Note

Before setting the number of VFs in SR-IOV, make sure your system can support that number of VFs. If your hardware and software cannot support that number, this may cause your system to cease working. Therefore, mlxconfig protects the user by making sure that when setting SR-IOV

parameters, for ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro, the value of NUM_OF_VFS*PCI_BAR_SIZE(1) must not exceed 512. For 5th generation devices (Group II devices), however, the value is dependent on the firmware. Also, NUM_OF_VFS must not exceed the limit defined by the firmware (127 VFs upper bound). The same calculation applies to BAR size settings.