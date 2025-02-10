NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0
mlxmcg Utility

The mlxmcg tool displays the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device. Target users: Developers of Flow Steering aware applications.

This tool dumps the internal steering table which is used by the device to steer Ethernet packets and Multicast IB packets to the correct destination QPs.

Each line in the table shows a single filter and a list of destination QPs. Packets that match the filter are steered to the list of destination QPs.

Note

  • mlxmcg is not supported against In-band device.

  • mlxmcg is supported in ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro only.

mlxmcg Usage

The mst driver must be started prior to running mlxmcg tool. To start mlxmcg:

  1. [Optional for Windows OSs] Start the mst driver (mst start or mst restart).

  2. Enter an mlxmcg command that complies with the following command syntax:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mlxmcg [OPTIONS]

where:

-h, --help

Show this help message and exit

-d DEV, --dev=DEV

mst device to use, required

-f FILE, --file=FILE

MCG dump file to use (for debug). Used as input - no need for a device.

-p PARAMS, --params=PARAMS

Mcg params, (MCG_ENTRY_SIZE, HASH_TABLE_SIZE, MCG_TABLE_SIZE), default is (64, 32768, 65536)

-q, --quiet

Do not print progress messages to stderr

-v, --version

Print tool version

-c, --hopcount

Add hopCount column

-a, --advanced

Show all rules

This will display all the current multicast groups and flow steering rules configured in the device.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Command : mlxmcg -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pci_cr0
MCG table size: 64 K entries, Hash size: 32 K entries, Entry size: 64 B
Progress: HHHHHLLLL
Bucket Index ID Prio Proto DQP Port VLAN MAC SIP DIP I-MAC I-VLAN VNI L4 SPort DPort Next QPs
0 0 0 0 all -- 2 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1009c 11
af9 fee0 0 5000 IPv6 -- ff0e:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:e000:0001 - -- -- -- -- -- 8012 SB
e3f e3f 0 5000 L2 -- 2 -- 01:80:c2:00:00:0e -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- 8012 40048
1139 1139 0 5000 L2 -- 2 -- 01:00:5e:00:00:01 -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- 8014 40048
26fc 26fc 0 5000 L2 -- 2 -- ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -- -- - -- -- -- -- -- 8018 40048
2a3e 2a3e 0 5000 L2 -- 2 -- 33:33:00:00:00:01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 801a 40048
4000 4000 0 0 all -- 2 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 1009c 10
45d7 45d7 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- 01:00:5e:00:00:fb -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8000 4004a
4af9 fef8 0 5000 IPv6 -- ff0e:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:e000:0001 -- -- -- -- -- 8002 SB
4e3f 4e3f 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- 01:80:c2:00:00:0e -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8002 4004a
5139 5139 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- 01:00:5e:00:00:01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8004 4004a
66fc 66fc 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8008 4004a
6a3e 6a3e 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- 33:33:00:00:00:01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 800a 4004a
734b 734b 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- 33:33:e0:00:00:01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 800c 4004a
Duplicated MCGS: Count
1000 1000 0 5000 L2 -- 2 -- 00:02:c9:00:00:02 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8015 40048 2048
4002 4002 0 5000 L2 -- 1 -- 00:02:c9:00:00:01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8001 4004a 2046
16 Unique rules, 4108 Total
Index QPs
=================================================================================================
fee0 40054 40055 40056 40057 40058 40059 4005a 4005b 4005c 4005d 4005e 4005f 40060
40061 40062 40063 40064 40065 40066 40067 40068 40069 4006a 4006b 4006c 4006d
4006e 4006f 40070 40071 40072 40073 40074 40075 40076 40077 40078 40079 4007a
4007b
=================================================================================================
fef8 40054 40055 40056 40057 40058 40059 4005a 4005b 4005c 4005d 4005e 4005f 40060
40061 40062 40063 40064 40065 40066 40067 40068 40069 4006a 4006b 4006c 4006d
4006e 4006f 40070 40071 40072 40073 40074 40075 40076 40077 40078 40079 4007a
4007b
=================================================================================================

