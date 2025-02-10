NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0  mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool

mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool

The mlxtokengenerator tool allows the user to create Token XML files automatically. The Token XML file will be filled with all the required data. The generated Token XML file is ready to be used for sign and installation commands.

mlxtokengenerator Synopsis

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxtokengenerator [Options] <commands>

where:

-d|--dev <device>

Performs operation for a specified mst device

-t|–-device_type <Switch/HCA/LinkX>

Mst device type

-k|--token_type <CS/DBG/CRCS/CRDT/RMCS/RMDT>

Token type

-o|--output_file <Path>

Path to output Token XML file

-f|--debug_fw <Path>

Path to debug fw file

-v|--version

Displays version info

-h|--help

Displays help message

-p|--tokens_dir <Path>

Path to a directory of tokens for aggregation

Examples:

To create a CS token:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxtokengenerator -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -k CS -t HCA -o /tmp/cs_token.xml generate_token

To create a DBG token:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mlxtokengenerator -d /dev/mst/mt4123_pciconf0 -k DBG -t HCA -f /tmp/dbg_fw.bin -o /tmp/dbg_token.xml generate_token

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here