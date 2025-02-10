The mlxtrace utility is used to configure and extract HW events generated by different units in NVIDIA devices. The utility generates a dump ".trc" file which contains HW events that assist us with debug, troubleshooting and performance analysis. Events can be stored in host memory if driver is up or in a small on-chip buffer (always available) depending on the utility running mode. In order to run the utility it's required to have a configuration file first, this file should be provided by the NVIDIA representative.

A dump file "mlxtrace.trc" will be generated by end of run (file name can be controlled by "-o" flag), this file should be sent to the NVIDIA representative for further diagnostics/troubleshooting.

Note Memory mode on 5th generation (Group II) devices is supported only by PCI mst devices. Memory mode is supported in Windows, as well as in Linux.