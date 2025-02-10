Supported Adapter Cards Firmware Versions

MFT supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

Adapter Card Bundled Firmware Version ConnectX-8 40.44.1036 BlueField®-3 32.44.1036 BlueField®-2 24.44.1036 ConnectX-7 28.44.1036 ConnectX-6 Lx 26.44.1036 ConnectX-6 Dx 22.44.1036 ConnectX-6 20.43.2026

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs Firmware Version FlexBoot Version UEFI Version NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex 16.35.4030 3.6.902 14.29.15 NVIDIA BlueField 18.33.1048 3.6.502 14.26.17 ConnectX-4 Lx 14.32.1900 14.25.17 ConnectX-4 12.28.2302 3.6.102 14.22.14 ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro 2.42.5000 3.4.752 N/A

To download the firmware binaries, please visit Firmware Downloads.