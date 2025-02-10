NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.31.0  User Manual Revision History

User Manual Revision History

Revision

Date

4.31.0-149

February 03, 2025

Updated:

Added:

4.30.0-139

November 11, 2024

Updated:

Added:

4.29.0

August 14, 2024

Updated:

4.28.0

May 7, 2024

Updated:

4.27.0

February 8, 2023

Added Bifurcation Configuration under mlxconfig – Changing Device Configuration Tool.

4.26.1

December 14, 2023

No changes to the User Manual.

4.26.0

November 6, 2023

Updated:

4.25.1

October 22, 2023

Added:

  • Advance Options to "Generating an XML Template for the Configurations" under mlxconfig Commands.

4.25.0

August 10, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.24.0

May 4, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.23.0

January 31, 2023

Updated:

Added:

4.22.0

October 31, 2022

In the mlxlink Utility chapter:

In the mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool chapter added mlxfwreset for Switch Devices.

Added a note in resourcedump Utility.

4.21.0

July 31, 2022

Updated mlxfwreset – Loading Firmware on 5th Generation Devices Tool, added "mlxfwreset after Changing Configurations using mlxconfig".

Updated Burning a Firmware Image, added "Querying Vendor Specific Firmware Information from a NVIDIA AOC / Transceiver".

Updated the "-l |--loopback <loopback> " description in mlxlink Utility.

Added "–mem_access" flag to fwtrace Utility

Added the "–noddr" and "–mmap" flags to 2024-10-21_05-55-27_itrace Utility

Removed the following flags: vpd_prog_rw<rw-keywords-file> &-vpd_set_keyword <keywordassignment> from mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

mlxtokengenerator - Token Creation Tool added new section.

4.20.0

April 30, 2022

4.18.1

January 16, 2022
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here