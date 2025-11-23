NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.0
Burning/Querying a Component

Burning a Component Firmware Image

Clock Synchronizer Images

The flint utility enables the user to burn the Clock Synchronizer firmware from a binary image.

# flint --device <mst device> --image <clock synchronizer image> burn

Where:

-d|--device

mst device

-i|--image

Specified component firmwarew image file to use.


Querying the Component Firmware Image

Clock Synchronizer Images

To query the Clock Synchronizer image on a device, use the following command line:

# flint --device <mst device> --component_type sync_clock query_components

To query the Clock Synchronizer image in a file, use the following command line:

# flint --image <image file> query


