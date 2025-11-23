The nvredfish tool enables the user to query the BMC firmware and update the BMC firmware.

Users can perform firmware update to BMC (for the update to take effect, a full AC cycle of the board is needed).

Note For the update to take effect, a full AC cycle of the board is needed.

Note Initial FW burn is outside the scope of this feature.

Note For the nvredfish tool to be installed as part of the MFT package, the user must provide --with-nvredfish argument to the install script.

User Flow

Generate token (not MFT related) Generate mst device representing the BMC: mst redfish add <bmc ip> <token> Query: nvredfish -d <> query Burn the image: nvredfish -d <> -p <.fwpkg> burn

