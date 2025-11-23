Dependencies
Component name
Component version name
Home Page
License names
JSON-CPP
0.6.0
https://github.com/open-source-parsers/jsoncpp
MIT License
OpenSSL
1.1.1l
http://www.openssl.org/
The Open SSL License
Perl
v5.32.0
http://www.perl.org/
Artistic License 1.0 (Perl)
SQLite
3.33.0
http://sqlite.org/
Public Domain
XZ Utils
5.0.4
http://tukaani.org/xz/
Public Domain
Curl
7.79.1
https://curl.se/
curl License
Iniparser
4.1
http://ndevilla.free.fr/iniparser
MIT License
Libexpat
2.4.1
http://www.libexpat.org/
MIT License
libxml2
2.9.10
http://www.xmlsoft.org/
MIT License
Zlib
1.2.11
http://www.zlib.net/
zlib License