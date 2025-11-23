NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.0
Dependencies

3rd Part MFT Dependencies

Component name

Component version name

Home Page

License names

JSON-CPP

0.6.0

https://github.com/open-source-parsers/jsoncpp

MIT License

OpenSSL

1.1.1l

http://www.openssl.org/

The Open SSL License

Perl

v5.32.0

http://www.perl.org/

Artistic License 1.0 (Perl)

SQLite

3.33.0

http://sqlite.org/

Public Domain

XZ Utils

5.0.4

http://tukaani.org/xz/

Public Domain

Curl

7.79.1

https://curl.se/

curl License

Iniparser

4.1

http://ndevilla.free.fr/iniparser

MIT License

Libexpat

2.4.1

http://www.libexpat.org/

MIT License

libxml2

2.9.10

http://www.xmlsoft.org/

MIT License

Zlib

1.2.11

http://www.zlib.net/

zlib License
