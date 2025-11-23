Disabling/Enabling Access to the Hardware
The secure host feature enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided.
The secure host feature requires a DOCA_OFED driver installed on the machine.
Secure Host can be enabled on 5th generation devices in one of the following manners:
Set the key:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 set_key
18022018-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.
Disable HW access:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access disable
18022018-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.
If the key was not provided in the command line, an interactive shell will ask for it, and verifying it:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 set_key Enter Key : ******** Verify Key : ******** -I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.
Or
Disable the Secure Host (Enable HW access):
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access enable
18022018-I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device. And the same as previous, providing the key can be done in interactive shell: # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access enable Enter Key : ******** -I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device.