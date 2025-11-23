The MFT and MFT-OEM packages in VMware now include a new plugin feature. This plugin can be accessed and managed using the following command within the ESXi shell:

esxcli mellanox <package name> <tool name> <command>

For example:

esxcli mellanox mst status

To enable this functionality without requiring additional code for each tool, a wrapper has been implemented. This wrapper encapsulates the tool's command and ensures the output is returned in the correct XML format.

Additionally, a plugin generator has been developed. This generator automatically creates the necessary XML files for each tool during the packaging process, streamlining the integration of new tools into the plugin framework.

There are a few challenges with integrating existing tools into the ESXi plugin:

Tools that generate output during their execution (e.g., progress indicators like percentage bars in mlxfwmanager) can cause issues with the VMware plugin if not handled properly To address this, some tools might need to provide an option to suppress such progress indicators. For example, mlxfwmanager includes the --no-progress flag for this purpose

If a tool requires user input or prompts during its execution, it must provide clear mechanisms for handling these interactions within the context of the VMware plugin This may include options for non-interactive execution (e.g., --yes , --force ) or clear and well-defined prompts with expected input formats and error handling

If a tool prints output with colors, the wrapper converts the color output to regular, otherwise the VMware plugin will fail

In summary:

Each tool might require specific adjustments or workarounds to ensure compatibility with the VMware plugin.

In some cases, the tool's output format or behavior may be inherently incompatible with the plugin's requirements, preventing successful integration.

By carefully considering these factors and implementing appropriate solutions (such as using suppression flags or modifying tool behavior), we can maximize the number of tools that can be successfully integrated with the VMware plugin.