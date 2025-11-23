MFT Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.0
The table below lists the history of bugs fixed. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Archived Bug Fixes file.

Internal Ref. No.

Issue

4406754

Description: Fixed an issue with wrong device enumeration.

Keywords: Enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120

Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169

4398750

Description: Added support for reset level 1 type 3 and 4 when the driver is signed in a UEFI system.

Keywords: UEFI

Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120

Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169

4378652

Description: Added support for SIGHUP signal handling in MFT infrastructure to trigger configuration reloads or graceful runtime updates.

Keywords: SIGHUP

Discovered in Version: 4.26.0

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4337526

Description: Fixed an issue relating to querying the counters for local_port 255 in Spectrum4 standalone mode.

Keywords: local_port 255, Spectrum4

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4294588

Description: Changed the polling method to check if BlueField reset is complete.

Keywords: BlueField

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4291685

Description: Removed PSID MT_0000000884 from PCIE switch map.

Keywords: PSID, PCIE

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4290640

Description: Fixed the issue of handling bad arguments in mlxreg. The tool will report the error, print the usage message and exit.

Keywords: mlxreg, bad error code

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4258362

Description: Adapted the NIC driver name to support any custom name.

Keywords: NIC driver name

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4220920

Description: MFT on FreeBSD OS supports PCI-CORE VSC address spaces separation.

Keywords: FreeBSD OS, PCI-CORE VSC address

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149

4091646

Description: Changed the field name in code from dp_st_lane0 to dp_st_lane[0].

Keywords: mlxlink,, DataPath,dp_st_lane0, dp_st_lane[0]

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

4078946

Description: Added handling interrupts between burning chunks to cables.

Keywords: interrupts, burning chunks

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

3953342

Description: Removed support for OpenSSL engine.

Keywords: OpenSSL engine

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

3832522

Description: Created VMware domain security policy according to the needs of MFT plugins.

Keywords: VMware

Discovered in Version: 4.26.1.102

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3993256

Description: Corrected the order of reading data via I2C from big endian to little endian

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3880918

Description: Added a validation that states that the provided path is a file and provided a better error message.

Keywords: Validation, path

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3953339

Description: Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.

Keywords: OpenSSL

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3886315

Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: 'mlxfwreset -d -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0 r'.

Keywords: BlueField Arm, shutdown

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3819004

Description: flint's CMIS burn flow for cables ignores signals (e.g. CTRL+C) during the burn.

Keywords: CMIS, burn

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3645548

Description: Fixed an issue that led to wrong M1-M4 measurements calculation when using ConnecX-7.

Keywords: M1-M4 measurements, ConnecX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.26.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.1

3632765

Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when attempting to unzip the mlxfwmanager self-extractor.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager, unzipping

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582574

Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.

Keywords: fastfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582575

Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.

Keywords: incorrect enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3613010

Description: Fixed an issue where mlxdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.

Keywords: mlxdump, Quantum-2

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3474570

Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when two MFT tools were running simultaneously, and while one of them loaded the driver, the second tool, which was not supposed to reload it in this case, failed to discover the Mellanox devices.

Keywords: Driver reload

Discovered in Version: 4.24.0

Fixed in Release: 4.25.0

3471307

Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0

Fixed in Release: 4.25.0
