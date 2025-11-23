MFT Bug Fixes History

Description: Fixed the issue of handling bad arguments in mlxreg. The tool will report the error, print the usage message and exit.

Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: 'mlxfwreset -d -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0 r'.

Description: Fixed an issue where mlxdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.

3474570