MFT Bug Fixes History
The table below lists the history of bugs fixed. For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Archived Bug Fixes file.
Internal Ref. No.
Issue
4406754
Description: Fixed an issue with wrong device enumeration.
Keywords: Enumeration
Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120
Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169
4398750
Description: Added support for reset level 1 type 3 and 4 when the driver is signed in a UEFI system.
Keywords: UEFI
Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120
Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169
4378652
Description: Added support for SIGHUP signal handling in MFT infrastructure to trigger configuration reloads or graceful runtime updates.
Keywords: SIGHUP
Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4337526
Description: Fixed an issue relating to querying the counters for local_port 255 in Spectrum4 standalone mode.
Keywords: local_port 255, Spectrum4
Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4294588
Description: Changed the polling method to check if BlueField reset is complete.
Keywords: BlueField
Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4291685
Description: Removed PSID MT_0000000884 from PCIE switch map.
Keywords: PSID, PCIE
Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4290640
Description: Fixed the issue of handling bad arguments in mlxreg. The tool will report the error, print the usage message and exit.
Keywords: mlxreg, bad error code
Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4258362
Description: Adapted the NIC driver name to support any custom name.
Keywords: NIC driver name
Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149
Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120
4220920
Description: MFT on FreeBSD OS supports PCI-CORE VSC address spaces separation.
Keywords: FreeBSD OS, PCI-CORE VSC address
Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139
Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149
4091646
Description: Changed the field name in code from dp_st_lane0 to dp_st_lane[0].
Keywords: mlxlink,, DataPath,dp_st_lane0, dp_st_lane[0]
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.30.0
4078946
Description: Added handling interrupts between burning chunks to cables.
Keywords: interrupts, burning chunks
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.30.0
3953342
Description: Removed support for OpenSSL engine.
Keywords: OpenSSL engine
Discovered in Version: 4.29.0
Fixed in Release: 4.30.0
3832522
Description: Created VMware domain security policy according to the needs of MFT plugins.
Keywords: VMware
Discovered in Version: 4.26.1.102
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
3993256
Description: Corrected the order of reading data via I2C from big endian to little endian
Keywords: I2C
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
3880918
Description: Added a validation that states that the provided path is a file and provided a better error message.
Keywords: Validation, path
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
3953339
Description: Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.
Keywords: OpenSSL
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
3886315
Description:
To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: 'mlxfwreset -d
Keywords: BlueField Arm, shutdown
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
3819004
Description: flint's CMIS burn flow for cables ignores signals (e.g. CTRL+C) during the burn.
Keywords: CMIS, burn
Discovered in Version: 4.28.0
Fixed in Release: 4.29.0
3645548
Description: Fixed an issue that led to wrong M1-M4 measurements calculation when using ConnecX-7.
Keywords: M1-M4 measurements, ConnecX-7
Discovered in Version: 4.26.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.1
3632765
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when attempting to unzip the mlxfwmanager self-extractor.
Keywords: mlxfwmanager, unzipping
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3582574
Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.
Keywords: fastfwreset
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3582575
Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.
Keywords: incorrect enumeration
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3613010
Description: Fixed an issue where mlxdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.
Keywords: mlxdump, Quantum-2
Discovered in Version: 4.25.0
Fixed in Release: 4.26.0
3474570
Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when two MFT tools were running simultaneously, and while one of them loaded the driver, the second tool, which was not supposed to reload it in this case, failed to discover the Mellanox devices.
Keywords: Driver reload
Discovered in Version: 4.24.0
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0
3471307
Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.
Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7
Discovered in Version: 4.23.0
Fixed in Release: 4.25.0