mlxburn – Firmware Image Generator and Burner

Copy Copied! #mlxburn [-h][-v] <-dev mst-device> <-img_dir img_direcory> [-force][-fwver][-vpd][-vpd_rw][-vpd_prog_rw [-query]

where:

-dev <mst-dev> Burn the image using the given mst device -fwver When a device is given: Display current loaded firmware version. When a FW file is given (-fw flag): Display the file FW version.Note: The “-fwver” flag is not supported in Connect-IB devices. -h Display a short help text -image <fw-image-file> Do not generate image. Use the given fw image instead -striped_image When specified, generated image will be in striped format, and will indicate that the image is in striped format when queried. -query Query the HCA/Switch device for firmware details, e.g. Firmware Version, GUIDs, etc. In addition to the above flags, Mlxburn can also accept the following flags/options, which are passed to the underlying burning tool: -banks -use_image_ps -skip_is-mac(s) -guid(s) -sysguid-vsd -ndesc -bsn-pe_i2c -se_i2c -is3_i2c-no -uid(s)-log -blank_guids -flash_params-allow_psid_change -no_flash_verify-use_image_rom -override_cache_replacement-use_image_guids See the flint tool documentation for HCA/4th gen switches/Bridge burning options. -v Print version info and exit -V <INFORM|WARNING|DEBUG> Set verbosity level. Default is WARNING -vpd 1,2 Display the read only section of the PCI VPD (Vital Product Data) of the given device -vpd_rw 1,2 (on Linux only): Display also the read/write section of the PCI VPD of the given device.

Note 1. The VPD query may not be enabled on certain board types. Also, VPD operations are available only for devices with a PCI interface.

Note 2. Running multiple VPD access commands in parallel on the same device, by mlxburn or any other VPD access tool, may cause the commands to fail. VPD access commands should be run one at a time.

The following options are relevant when generating an image for initial burning. The image contains the VPD and the GUIDs that are in a read-only area on flash.

Copy Copied! [ -vpd_r_file <vpd_r_file>] [ -base_guid <GUID>]

where:

-vpd_r_file <vpd_r_file> Embed the given VPD Read-Only section in the generated image. The vpd_r_file should contain the vpd read only section and the first dword of the vpd writeable section. The file is in binary format, and its size must be a multiple of 4 bytes. Please refer to PCI base spec for VPD structure info. -base_guid <GUID> Set the given GUID as the image base GUID. The base GUID is used to derive GUIDs and MACs for the HCA ports. It is assumed that 16 GUIDs (base_guid to base_guid + 15) are reserved for the card. Note: On ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex, only GUIDs will be derived according to the HCA configuration. -base_mac <MAC> Set the given MAC as the image base MAC. The base MAC is used to derive MACs for the HCA ports according to the device configuration (ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex). -vsd <string> Write this string, of up to 208 characters, to VSD section.

The following is a list of additional options. Please see mlxfwmanager – Firmware Update and Query Tool for the HCA options.

Copy Copied! -banks -use_image_ps -skip_is -mac(s) -guid(s) -sysguid -ndesc -bsn -use_image_guids -pe_i2c -se_i2c -is3_i2c -no -qq -uid(s) -log -blank_guids -flash_params -allow_psid_change -no_flash_verify -use_image_rom -override_cache_replacement -ocr -ignore_dev_data -use_dev_rom -no_fw_ctrl

Note The arguments of the -guids and -macs flags must be provided within quotation marks; for example, mlxburn -macs “0002c900001 0002c900002”.



