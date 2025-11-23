mlxdump Utility
The mlxdump utility dumps device internal configuration data and other internal data (such as counters, state machines).
The data can be used for hardware troubleshooting. It can be applied to all NVIDIA devices.
The tool has 3 run modes: [fast | normal | full] while the default is "fast", the "full" mode dumps all available data but might run slower than normal and fast modes.
The tool also can dump only flow steering information using the fsdump sub-command (See example below). The fsdump sub-command has the flag --type to specify the type of the flow steering: STE or FT or All.
The tool can dump only mstdump information using the mstdump sub-command (see example below). The mstdump sub-command has multiple flags: --full, i2c_slave, cause_addr and cause_offset which enable the user to run with the needed parameters.
The mst driver must be started prior to running mlxdump tool.
mlxdump OPTION <command> [COMMAND OPTIONS] [-d|--device MstDevice] [-h|--help] [-v|--version]
where:
-d|--device MstDevice
mst device name
-h|--help
Show help message and exit
-v|--version
Show version and exit
mstdump
Read mstdump information
fsdump
Read Flow Steering information.
Note: Reading flow steering information is supported in ConnectX-4 and above adapter cards.
snapshot
Dump everything
To view <command> related options please run: "mlxdump OPTION <command> -h"
Examples:
To generate "mlxdump.udmp" while running in fast mode:
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 snapshot
To generate "mlxdump.udmp" while running in full mode:
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 snapshot -m full
To generate "mlxdump_13_1_2013.udmp" while running in normal mode:
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 snapshot -m normal -o mlxdump_13_1_2013.udmp
To generate flow steering information:
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 fsdump --type=All --gvmi=
0
To generate mstdump information::
# mlxdump -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 mstdump