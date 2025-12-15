NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Upon first time device burning, the GUIDs, MACs and VPD of the device are required to be set on the flash.

The sections below demonstrate two methods of burning a new ConnectX-4 onwards device in order to set these initial settings. Subsequent firmware updates will not change these settings.

Note

flint for OEM is required for burning ConnectX-4 onwards adapter cards family for the first time.

For information regarding GUIDs, MACs and VPD, please refer to Accessing Remote InfiniBand Device by Direct Route MADs.

Burning the ConnectX-4 onwards Adapter Cards Family

Method 1: Generating Firmware with Specific GUIDs and MACs and Burning it on the Device

In order to burn a new device, follow the steps below:

  1. Disable the Write protection.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Disabled

  2. Burn the entire flash.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -i ./ fw-ConnectX4- MCX454_Ax.bin -ocr -ignore_dev_data - allow_psid_change -nofs --yes burn

  3. Set Write protection

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Top,8-SubSectors

  4. Enable flash quad SPI IO operations.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set QuadEn=1

Method 2: Generating Firmware Image with Blank GUIDs, Burning and Setting GUIDs on the Device

In order to burn a new device, follow the steps below:

  1. Disable the Write protection.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Disabled

  2. Burn the entire flash.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -i ./ fw- ConnectX4- MCX454_Ax.bin -ocr -ignore_dev_data - allow_psid_change -nofs --yes burn

  3. Set device manufacture GUIDs and MACs.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr -guid 0xe41d2d0300570fc0 -mac 0x0000e41d2d570fc0 smg

  4. Set device GUIDs and MACs.

     # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr -guid 0xe41d2d0300570fc0 -mac 0x0000e41d2d570fc0 sg

  5. Set Write protection on the last sector using flint:

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set Flash0.WriteProtected=Top,8-SubSectors

    Note

    The command may vary based on the Flash type used.

    Protection_type can be :

    • 1- Top,8-SubSectors, if it is in [W25QxxBV]

    • 2- Top,1-Sectors, if it is in [MX25L16xxx, N25Q0XX, IS25LPxxx, S25FL256L, MX25Lxxx, W25Qxxx, MX25Uxxx]

  6. Enable flash quad SPI IO operations.

    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw set QuadEn=1

    1. To view flash settings:

      # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr hw query

    2. To view assigned GUIDs:

      # flint -d /dev/mst/mt521_pciconf0 -ocr

    3. To change a GUID after the initial burn:

      # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -ocr -guid 0xe41d2d0300570fc0 sg

    4. To change a MAC after the initial burn:

      # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -ocr -mac 0x0000e41d2d570fc0 sg

    5. To change a GUID and derive MAC from it after the initial burn, run:

      # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 -ocr -uid 0xe41d2d0300570fc0 sg

