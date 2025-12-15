NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  nvredfish

nvredfish

The nvredfish tool enables the user to query the BMC firmware and update the BMC firmware.

Users can perform firmware update to BMC (for the update to take effect, a full AC cycle of the board is needed).

Note

For the update to take effect, a full AC cycle of the board is needed.

Note

Initial FW burn is outside the scope of this feature.

Note

For the nvredfish tool to be installed as part of the MFT package, the user must provide --with-nvredfish argument to the install script.

User Flow

  1. Generate token (not MFT related)

  2. Generate mst device representing the BMC:

    mst redfish add <bmc ip> <token>

  3. Query:

    nvredfish -d <> query

  4. Burn the image:

    nvredfish -d <> -p <.fwpkg> burn

After the burn command, for the firmware update to take effect, an AC cycle (physically disconnecting and then reconnecting the system’s main power) of the board is needed.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here