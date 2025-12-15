Disabling/Enabling Access to the Hardware

# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access enable 18022018 -I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device. And the same as previous, providing the key can be done in interactive shell: # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access enable Enter Key : ******** -I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device.