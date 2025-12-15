NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Firmware Management  NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Disabling/Enabling Access to the Hardware

Disabling/Enabling Access to the Hardware

The secure host feature enables ConnectX family devices to block access to its internal hardware registers. The hardware access in this mode is allowed only if a correct 64 bits key is provided.

Note

The secure host feature requires a DOCA_OFED driver installed on the machine.

5th Generation Devices

Secure Host can be enabled on 5th generation devices in one of the following manners:

  1. Set the key:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 set_key 18022018
-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.

  2. Disable HW access:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access disable 18022018
-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.

    If the key was not provided in the command line, an interactive shell will ask for it, and verifying it:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 set_key
Enter Key : ********
Verify Key : ********
-I- Secure Host was enabled successfully on the device.

Or

  1. Disable the Secure Host (Enable HW access):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access enable 18022018
-I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device.
And the same as previous, providing the key can be done in interactive shell:
# flint -d /dev/mst/mt4115_pciconf0 hw_access enable
Enter Key : ********
-I- The Secure Host was disabled successfully on the device.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here