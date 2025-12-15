NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Examples of mlxconfig Usage

Querying the Device Configuration

To query the device’s configuration, use the following command line:

# mlxconfig -d <device> query

ConnectX-3 Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 q
 
Device type: ConnectX-3
PCI device: /dev/mst/
/dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
 
Device 1:
-----------
Configurations:           Next Boot
   SRIOV_EN               True(1)
   NUM_OF_VFS             16
   WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1        False(0)
   WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2        False(0)

Note

N/A means that the device default configuration is set.

Note

For Array type parameters, the query command will not show a value for it. It will only show you the word "Array" and the range of the array.

  • For example: HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS Array[0..7]

  • To query the fifth element in the array, run: mlxconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]

  • To specify a range: mlxconfig -d <device> query HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]

  • To set the fifth element in the array, run: mlxconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[5]=3

  • Or you can set value for more than one element: mlxconfig -d <device> set HOST_CHAINING_DESCRIPTORS[3..7]=3

ConnectX-4 Lx Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0 --enable_verbosity q
 
Device #1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX4LX
PCI device: /dev/mst/mt4117_pciconf0
 
 
Configurations:      Default     Current       Next Boot
* NUM_OF_VFS         8           5             5
  SRIOV_EN           True(1)     True(1)      True(1)
The '*' shows parameters with next value different from default/current value.

Setting Device Configuration

To set the device configuration, use the following command line:

# mlxconfig -d <device> set [Parameters....]

Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 set WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2=1 NUM_OF_VFS=24
Device type: ConnectX-3
PCI device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Configurations:      Next Boot       New
 NUM_OF_VFS          16              24
 WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2     False(0)        True(1)
 
Apply new Configuration?(y/n) [n]: y
Applying... Done!
 
-I- Please reboot the system to load new configurations.

Resetting Device Configuration to Default

To reset the device configuration to default, use the following command line:

# mlxconfig -d <device> reset

Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 reset
Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0? ? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
 
 
-I- Please power-cycle device to load new configurations.
>mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0 query
 
 
Device 1:
----------
Device type: ConnectX-3
PCI Device: /dev/mst/mt4099_pciconf0
Configurations:         Next Boot
  SRIOV_EN              True(1)
  NUM_OF_VFS            8
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P1       False(0)
  WOL_MAGIC_EN_P2       False(0)

Setting Missing Parameters with Default Values

Set of commands that will fill any missing parameters with default values. If the final configurations matches the current, no set will be done.

# mlxconfig -d <device> --with_default set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False

Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --with_default  set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False
Found a difference, first difference on the list is VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX from val 0 to 2
continue to reset and set 
 
 Apply reset and set? (y/n) [n] : y
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        BlueField3          
Name:               900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax
Description:        Nvidia BlueField-3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP
Device:             /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot       New
        BOOT_LACP_DIS                               True(1)              False(0)            
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

Configuring Per-Host TLV Parameters: Host ID and PF Index

Used to define the target host and physical function for Class 3 Per-Host TLV operations.

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --host_id 1 --pf_index 1 set ROCE_CONTROL=2

Example:

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --host_id 1 --pf_index 1 set ROCE_CONTROL=2 
 
Device #1:
----------
 
Device type:        BlueField3          
Name:               900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax
Description:        Nvidia BlueField-3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP
Device:             /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0
 
Configurations:                                          Next Boot       New
        ROCE_CONTROL                                ROCE_ENABLE(2)       ROCE_ENABLE(2)      
 
 Apply new Configuration? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

