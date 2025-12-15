Examples of mlxconfig Usage

# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 --with_default set BOOT_LACP_DIS=False Found a difference, first difference on the list is VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX from val 0 to 2 continue to reset and set Apply reset and set? (y/n) [n] : y Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: BlueField3 Name: 900 -9D3B6-00CV-AAB_Ax Description: Nvidia BlueField- 3 BF3220 P-Series DPU 200GbE/NDR200 dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5. 0 x16 FHHL with x16 PCIe extension option; Crypto Enabled; SB Disabled 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Tall Bracket; IPN QP Device: /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 Configurations: Next Boot New BOOT_LACP_DIS True( 1 ) False( 0 ) Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.