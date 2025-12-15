MFT Bug Fixes History

4564528 Description: In mlx_fwsfx_gen , r emoved dependency of /dev/null due to lack of permission in some environments.

Keywords: mlx_fwsfx_gen , /dev/null

Discovered in Version: 4.33.0-169

Fixed in Release: 4.34.0-145

4406754 Description: Fixed an issue with wrong device enumeration.

Keywords: Enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120

Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169

4398750 Description: Added support for reset level 1 type 3 and 4 when the driver is signed in a UEFI system.

Keywords: UEFI

Discovered in Version: 4.32.0-120

Fixed in Release: 4.33.0-169

4378652 Description: Added support for SIGHUP signal handling in MFT infrastructure to trigger configuration reloads or graceful runtime updates.

Keywords: SIGHUP

Discovered in Version: 4.26.0

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4337526 Description: Fixed an issue relating to querying the counters for local_port 255 in Spectrum4 standalone mode.

Keywords: local_port 255, Spectrum4

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0-131

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4294588 Description: Changed the polling method to check if BlueField reset is complete.

Keywords: BlueField

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4291685 Description: Removed PSID MT_0000000884 from PCIE switch map.

Keywords: PSID, PCIE

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4290640 Description: Fixed the issue of handling bad arguments in mlxreg. The tool will report the error, print the usage message and exit.

Keywords: mlxreg, bad error code

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4258362 Description: Adapted the NIC driver name to support any custom name.

Keywords: NIC driver name

Discovered in Version: 4.31.0-149

Fixed in Release: 4.32.0-120

4220920 Description: MFT on FreeBSD OS supports PCI-CORE VSC address spaces separation.

Keywords: FreeBSD OS, PCI-CORE VSC address

Discovered in Version: 4.30.0-139

Fixed in Release: 4.31.0-149

4091646 Description: Changed the field name in code from dp_st_lane0 to dp_st_lane[0].

Keywords: mlxlink,, DataPath,dp_st_lane0, dp_st_lane[0]

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

4078946 Description: Added handling interrupts between burning chunks to cables.

Keywords: interrupts, burning chunks

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

3953342 Description: Removed support for OpenSSL engine.

Keywords: OpenSSL engine

Discovered in Version: 4.29.0

Fixed in Release: 4.30.0

3832522 Description: Created VMware domain security policy according to the needs of MFT plugins.

Keywords: VMware

Discovered in Version: 4.26.1.102

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3993256 Description: Corrected the order of reading data via I2C from big endian to little endian

Keywords: I2C

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3880918 Description: Added a validation that states that the provided path is a file and provided a better error message.

Keywords: Validation, path

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3953339 Description: Added a warning message before deprecating the support for OpenSSL engine in the next release.

Keywords: OpenSSL

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3886315 Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example: 'mlxfwreset -d -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0 r'.

Keywords: BlueField Arm, shutdown

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3819004 Description: flint's CMIS burn flow for cables ignores signals (e.g. CTRL+C) during the burn.

Keywords: CMIS, burn

Discovered in Version: 4.28.0

Fixed in Release: 4.29.0

3645548 Description: Fixed an issue that led to wrong M1-M4 measurements calculation when using ConnecX-7.

Keywords: M1-M4 measurements, ConnecX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.26.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.1

3632765 Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when attempting to unzip the mlxfwmanager self-extractor.

Keywords: mlxfwmanager, unzipping

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582574 Description: Fixed an issue that prevented ConnectX-5 EX reset using the fastfwreset tool.

Keywords: fastfwreset

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3582575 Description: Fixed an issue that caused incorrect enumeration in NVIDIA devices.

Keywords: incorrect enumeration

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3613010 Description: Fixed an issue where mlxdump did not work with Quantum-2 switches due to the absence of the Quantum2.csv file from the C:\Program Files\Mellanox\WinMFT\mstdump_dbs\ folder.

Keywords: mlxdump, Quantum-2

Discovered in Version: 4.25.0

Fixed in Release: 4.26.0

3474570 Description: Fixed an issue that occurred when two MFT tools were running simultaneously, and while one of them loaded the driver, the second tool, which was not supposed to reload it in this case, failed to discover the Mellanox devices.

Keywords: Driver reload

Discovered in Version: 4.24.0

Fixed in Release: 4.25.0

3471307 Description: Fixed an issue where incorrect eye information was displayed for 10G speed over ConnectX-7 devices.

Keywords: Eye information, ConnectX-7

Discovered in Version: 4.23.0