NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT) Documentation v4.34.1-10 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
MFT Bug Fixes in this Version

For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.

Internal Ref.

Description

4776085

Description: Fixed memory leak issue in mlxlink. It caused the process's memory usage to continuously increase until it is eventually killed by the OOM killer. Memory is now correctly freed at the end of each execution.

Keywords: mlxlink, memory, OOM

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-10

4682530

Description: Fixed a burn issue related to flashes that support bottom 60MB WP configuration.

Keywords: Flash

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-10

4720197

Description: Fixed an issue where the Flash JEDEC ID query returned an incorrect density value, which caused flash type misdetection on some ARM architectures.

Keywords: Flash JEDEC ID

Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145

Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-10
