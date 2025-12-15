MFT Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old Bug Fixes, please see MFT Bug Fixes History.
Internal Ref.
Description
4776085
Description: Fixed memory leak issue in mlxlink. It caused the process's memory usage to continuously increase until it is eventually killed by the OOM killer. Memory is now correctly freed at the end of each execution.
Keywords: mlxlink, memory, OOM
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-10
4682530
Description: Fixed a burn issue related to flashes that support bottom 60MB WP configuration.
Keywords: Flash
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-10
4720197
Description: Fixed an issue where the Flash JEDEC ID query returned an incorrect density value, which caused flash type misdetection on some ARM architectures.
Keywords: Flash JEDEC ID
Discovered in Version: 4.34.0-145
Fixed in Release: 4.34.1-10